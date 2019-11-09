The must-have from the latest homeware drop from Primark is their tartan bedding. The stylish, cosy set is ideal for creating a winter cabin feel in our own homes – the perfect ambience for the festive season.

Who needs to fly off to a ski cabin in the woods to get the feels this Christmas? Get down to Primark instead, and pick up this chic new bedding to set the scene…

Primark’s tartan bedding

The country-style tartan bedding set is part of the new winter homeware collection at Primark Home. The soft-touch duvet and pillowcase set is called ‘Sherpa’, and it’s in stores now with prices starting from £18. Co-ordinating cushions help to complete the look, from £7.

The brand shared this same cosy snap on Instagram, where it caused quite the reaction.

In just three days it has welcomed over 11,426 likes and 176 comments of adoration.

Primark asked, ‘Anyone else just want to cosy up in this wintry tartan bedding? ❤️’. Turns out, rather a lot of people do in fact:

‘Oh! to be tucked up in a snow-covered lodge like this some place @primark.home 😍💖’ says another. Yes please.

‘Love it makes me feel all warm and cosy just looking at it!!’ says one, a sentiment we agree with.

‘Cozy cabin dreams! 😍’ delights one follower.

One delighted shopper exclaims, ‘I got it and it’s the best 😍😍’.

Primark also shared further glimpses of the new season offerings. Saying, ‘The cosy season has well and truly arrived ❄️ Fill your home with the festive spirit or keep all toasty with our range of bedding and soft furnishings! #PrimarkHome #AW19 #Christmas’

‘I’m absolutely blown away with how amazing Primark is this year’ says one shopper. Here, here.

Have you already bagged this cosy bedding set?