Shoppers are declaring their love for the latest Asda lamp to arrive on the scene! The new ribbed glass lamp is just £14, but looks like a design worthy of a high-end lighting emporium.

As the fabulous new homeware collection start to drop it’s the ideal time for homeowners to make small seasonal changes – that can make all the difference. With the affordable lighting being a great place to start.

New season Asda Lamp to look out for…

The leading supermarket shared a social media post mere hours ago. Already it’s received an outpouring of adoration, with fans writing;

Shoppers are already heading straight to the online store and adding this magnificent buy to their baskets. ‘Just ordered these! 😍’ writes one satisfied shopper.

George Home is fast becoming the place to head for highly desirable lighting – for a designer look at undeniably affordable prices.

The premium-look lamp’s made from clear glass with a modern ribbed finish to add texture to the look, and offer captivating shards of light. To add an elegant touch the glass case sits on a glamorous gold-tone base.

New lighting in a great buy for this time of year, as we prepare to hunker down as the days start to draw in. simply rethinking your lighting options can help to add ambience to any room, particularly living rooms and bedrooms where you will want to emit a sense of calm and tranquility.

Don’t delay if you want this fine lamp for your home.