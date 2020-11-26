7 Nkuku Christmas decorations our Editor Heather is buying today – and they’re on sale

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

I’ll jump come out and say it. I’ve loved Nkuku’s global collection of artisan-made products ever since it launched way back in 2003. It’s my go-to whenever I want something a little bit different, or I’m buying gifts for someone special.

I’ve recently moved house, and with a whole new space to decorate for festive season, I think I’ve got the perfect excuse to upgrade my decs, so when I saw Nkuku’s Christmas decorations were 20% off in the Black Friday sale I knew it was fate. Given that every one of Nkuku’s products is handmade, they sell out fast, so if you (like me) want to nab yourself some beautiful heirloom pieces for your Christmas tree this year, you better not hang around too long!

The 7 Nkuku Christmas decorations I’m buying now before they sell out

1. The wreath

This brass framed wreath is so beautiful in itself that it doesn’t even need foliage adding to it, although I can’t resist some festive greenery so I’ll definitely be layering it up with ivy foraged on a local walk.

Talini wreath, £29.95 now £23.96

This striking brass wreath is made in India with the wreath itself composed of a series of geometric shapes to create a sunburst-style effect. Use on your door, or lay flat on the table as a centrepiece. View Deal 2. The wall stars What I love about these metal stars is that they’ll look great on the wall all year round, not just at Christmas. Hang them in a pair for maximum impact, or just replace your overmantel mirror for one over the festive season to ring the changes. Try positioning one just behind the top of your Christmas tree to create the illusion of an oversized tree topper. Oversized industrial metal star,was £89.95 now £71.96

Made from iron, these striking metal stars come in two sizes – small and large. They add the perfect industrial edge to any interior space. View Deal

3. The reindeer alternative

Christmas is a time for fun, and this wire bull head makes me smile every time I see it. The horns make me think of reindeer antlers, and I think he’d look very handsome with fairy lights hanging round his neck and from his horns. Pop him over the dining table for a bit of a talking point over Christmas lunch.