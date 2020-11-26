7 Nkuku Christmas decorations our Editor Heather is buying today – and they’re on sale

I’ll jump come out and say it. I’ve loved Nkuku’s global collection of artisan-made products ever since it launched way back in 2003. It’s my go-to whenever I want something a little bit different, or I’m buying gifts for someone special.
I’ve recently moved house, and with a whole new space to decorate for festive season, I think I’ve got the perfect excuse to upgrade my decs, so when I saw Nkuku’s Christmas decorations were 20% off in the Black Friday sale I knew it was fate. Given that every one of Nkuku’s products is handmade, they sell out fast, so if you (like me) want to nab yourself some beautiful heirloom pieces for your Christmas tree this year, you better not hang around too long!
The 7 Nkuku Christmas decorations I’m buying now before they sell out
1. The wreath
This brass framed wreath is so beautiful in itself that it doesn’t even need foliage adding to it, although I can’t resist some festive greenery so I’ll definitely be layering it up with ivy foraged on a local walk.
Talini wreath, £29.95 now £23.96
This striking brass wreath is made in India with the wreath itself composed of a series of geometric shapes to create a sunburst-style effect. Use on your door, or lay flat on the table as a centrepiece.
2. The wall stars
What I love about these metal stars is that they’ll look great on the wall all year round, not just at Christmas. Hang them in a pair for maximum impact, or just replace your overmantel mirror for one over the festive season to ring the changes. Try positioning one just behind the top of your Christmas tree to create the illusion of an oversized tree topper.
Oversized industrial metal star,was £89.95 now £71.96
Made from iron, these striking metal stars come in two sizes – small and large. They add the perfect industrial edge to any interior space.
3. The reindeer alternative
Christmas is a time for fun, and this wire bull head makes me smile every time I see it. The horns make me think of reindeer antlers, and I think he’d look very handsome with fairy lights hanging round his neck and from his horns. Pop him over the dining table for a bit of a talking point over Christmas lunch.
Eko wire bull head, was £59.95 now £47.96
Nkuku’s wire collections are created by hand, joined and sculpted from wire using traditional tools.
4. The baubles
I love sparkle but not bling, and these giant glass baubles tick the box for me. The gold lustre finish adds just the right amount of shimmer. Hang the giant baubles towards the bottom of the tree (on the thicker, stronger branches) and then Nkuku also has sets of matching mini baubles that you can use higher up.
Eliza giant bauble, was £18.95, now £15.16
These beautiful baubles are made from recycled glass with ribbed detailing. the waste glass is collected and washed to remove any impurities then melted down before being hand blown or placed in moulds. Recycling at its best!
5. The garland
I love the versatility of a garland. It can be used to decorate the tree, strung up across a fireplace, hung from stair bannisters or even just suspending vertically in the corner of a room. The beauty of this set from Nkuku is that the glass finish will reflect all the twinkling candlelight and fairy lights used elsewhere in the space.
Ekiti bauble garland, was £44.95 now £35.96
Each bauble on the garland is handmade from recycled glass. They are joined together with natural jute and measure 130cm in length.
6. The tree topper
I’m sentimentally very attached to our rather shabby fairy tree topper that the kids have lovingly placed at the top of the tree since they were tiny, but I do think she’s due an upgrade (sorry, fairy!). The Ngoni tree topper strikes the perfect balance of classic and contemporary and I can imagine it looking great for many, many years to come.
Ngoni tree topper, was £19.95 now £15.96
Layers of brass wire are joined together to form a striking geometric star design. The topper features a cone coil base that fits neatly to the top of the tree.
7. The hanging decs
I think I’m too late for Advent 2020, but I like to come up with a creative idea for a homemade advent calendar every year and these triangular tree decorations jumped out at me. They’d be perfect to hold little gifts or messages for each day of advent, but maybe this year they could be hung on the tree with little sweets popped inside.
Tiny Kiko triangular tree decorations, were £14.95 for 2, now £11.96
These pyramid decorations have a brass frame with glass window. They make great tree decorations, gift toppers or place favours.
Just use the code FESTIVE20 when checking out to get your 20% discount. Happy decorating – and don’t buy everything before I’ve had a chance to pop them in my own trolley!