Meet the new arrivals at KitchenAid. The geniuses at the appliance giant have been working their magic and can now reveal a brand new trio in dark and mysterious Pebbled Palm.

The set features a tactile crinkled texture in a unique shade of deep green, and includes a mixer, kettle and toaster – just the thing for updating your kitchen worktops. The price tags may be a little on the higher side of budget, however, each piece is built to last, boasting KitchenAid’s unmistakable smooth curves, high performance and durable structure.

Artisan 1.5L kettle

Check out the curves on this timeless design! With a 1.5L capacity, the Artisan kettle boils a large amount of water with speed and the dual wall constructions results in better insulation, so water not only stays hotter for longer, but boils more quietly and the exterior is cooler to the touch. What’s more, the stylish gauge means you can check the temperature even when it’s off the base.

If you love to indulge in more than your regular mug of PG Tips, you can adjust the temperature from between 50°C and 100°C, ensuring a perfect cup of delicate green tea or Assam. Fancy!

Buy now: 1.5L Artisan kettle in Pebbled Palm, £149, KitchenAid

Artisan stand mixer

Be a star baker with the Ferrari of stand mixers. Now in sophisticated Pebble Palm green, the Artisan KitchenAid mixer combines strength and beauty, with stainless steel accessories and a scratch resistant body (think Wonder Woman that makes cakes!).

It comes complete with a dough hook, flat beater and whisk for whipping up whatever treats take your fancy. There’s also an extra 3L bowl included, so you don’t have to keep washing up and the pouring shield will keep your apron (and ceiling!) looking pristine.

Buy now: Artisan 4.8L stand mixer in Pebbled Palm, £599, KitchenAid

Artisan two-slot toaster

Video Of The Week

Listen up toast lovers! The sleek KitchenAid Artisan toaster is at your service, ready morning, noon and night with seven shade settings (yes, seven!) to achieve the perfect slice, plus an LED countdown timer. The auto sensor ‘keep-warm’ feature ensures your toast stays the perfect temperate until you’re ready for it and there’s even a bagel function and non-drip sandwich rack for creating tasty toasted sarnies. Mind. Blown.

Buy now: Artisan two-slot toaster in Pebbled Palm, £199, KitchenAid

Not a fan of green? Don’t worry – this fab KitchenAid range is available in six more colours, including Candy Apple, Cast Iron Black and Almond Cream.