If you like Pina Coladas but are a little less keen on getting caught in the rain, and looking for something a little special to keep you smiling through dreary September, then we have just the thing! This John Lewis pineapple cocktail shaker will give any cocktail hour in the living room a tropical shake-up.

Summer days of lounging by the pool with a cocktail in hand are fast disappearing. However, keep the tiki-inspired drinks flowing throughout winter with John Lewis pineapple cocktail shaker.

Anyone who has been watching Sanditon, the Jane Austen adaptation currently on ITV will know that a pineapple at a dinner table used to be the height of extravagance. Luckily, while this fruity number is decadent and will definitely wow your guest, what it won’t do is break the bank.

Buy now: Pineapple cocktail shaker, £25, John Lewis

Priced at £25, this pineapple cocktail shaker is £11 less than the Oliver Bonas version, which comes in at £36.

We are ardent fans of Oliver Bonas, but on this occasion, we’ll have to admit we’re leaning towards the less expensive John Lewis version.

John Lewis Pineapple Cocktail Shaker

When the cocktail shaker appeared on the brands Instagram, captioned ‘We’ve found just the thing you bar cart is missing’ it quickly clocked up the likes. 1,179 likes to be exact.

Shoppers were clamouring over it, eager to get their hands on the shaker – with or without a bar cart. Comments included:

‘Well, I don’t have a bar cart, but… I love it!!’

‘I love a pineapple but it’s hard to find products that are class with it. This is classy.’

‘ I don’t have a drinks trolley…yet. But I’ve got one of these. Love it!’

‘Oh my days!!! Pina Colada from this…we NEEEED!!!’

The cocktail shaker is made from stainless steel with gold-finish leaves at the top. It’s not dishwasher safe, so you’ll need to hand wash this little beauty.

With a capacity of 600ml, it’s Pina Coladas all round!

Oliver Bonas Pineapple Cocktail shaker

Buy now: Pineapple cocktail shaker, £36, Oliver Bonas

While the Oliver Bonas version is a little more expensive, it is still beautiful. The gold shaker is ideal if you have opted for a gold bar cart colour scheme.

However, it will also look gorgeous atop the rustic Oliver Bonas Rattan trolley, maybe even paired with the Copper Pineapple Ice Bucket?

Whichever you choose to go for, one thing’s for sure a pineapple cocktail shaker will help you escape this dreary September.