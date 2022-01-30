We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Style steal alert! The new Poundland black wire fruit bowl is available for £5 – and it looks just like high-end versions worth £50.

In varying forms, the black wire fruit bowl has gradually been overtaking the dining tables of our Instagram feeds. As kitchen island ideas go, you can’t get better value than this sculptural little bowl that makes a great focal point.

Poundland black wire fruit bowl

Poundland’s black wire fruit bowl would be a thoroughly modern addition to your existing kitchen ideas, and a total bargain. Whatever your colour scheme or style, the minimalist bowl will bring visual interest with its curving silhouette and overlapping lines.

Arket has a similar bowl available online for £49. This take on the on-trend wire fruit bowl is black all over, while the Poundland one has a gold-accented rim.

The Arket bowl curves a little more gently and was created by Milan-based designer Antonino Sciortino. The black iron wires meet at the base, whereas the Poundland iteration has a small, circular solid base.

Serax Fruitbasket 39 cm, £49 at Arket

Update your kitchen worktop or dining table with this elegant, sculptural bowl that looks great empty or filled with fresh fruit. Handcrafted from 100% soft iron it has a gently curved, irregular form. View Deal

A wire fruit bowl is a great way to add a sculptural element to your space. Not to mention it’ll help your fruit last longer.

In a wire bowl, fruit is kept at room temperature. It’s therefore less likely to sweat and deteriorate than if it were kept in a ceramic bowl.

Video Of The Week

Plus, you can easily see if any pieces of fruit have gone off. Its wire structure is particularly well suited to small kitchens and dining rooms, as when it’s empty it won’t feel bulky left out on your countertops.

Keep an eye out for this statement kitchen storage idea in your local Poundland store, we think it’ll fly off the shelves. Will you be picking one of these up?