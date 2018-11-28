Poundland launch affordable luxury candle range to rival Jo Malone

We smell a bargain...

Retailers ranging from Aldi to B&M have all jumped on the Jo Malone inspired bandwagon – to great success. Poundland has become the latest to do so, with prices not to be sniffed at!

The bargain chain has unveiled a range of candles, fragrances, shower gels and hand & body lotions ‘taking inspiration from luxury scent specialists’.

The joy of Jo Malone: The iconic Jo Malone advent calendar for Christmas 2018 is available now!

In stores now, prices for items in the collection naturally start from just £1. Large and giant candles, however, come in at a still reasonable £2 and £5 respectively.

New luxury Poundland candles

Available in three scents – Basil and Lime, Pomegranate, and Currant and Oakwood. The candles have burn times ranging between 35 and 50 hours – giving their designer counterparts a run for their money.

On the launch Poundland’s Head of Glamour Holly Mobley succinctly says, ‘We wax lyrical about value and getting customers the best deal.’

Poundland Basil and Lime Luxury Candle

This scent is perfect for adding a fresh, clean smell to any room. For comparison Jo Malone London’s Lime basil & Mandarin Home Candle (200g) is currently priced at £47 at House of Fraser.

Buy in-store now: Basil and Lime Luxury Candle, 170g, £1, Poundland

Poundland Pomegranate Luxury Candle

If fruity notes are more your thing then you’ll love this pomegranate candle. And it’s just £1 more for almost 130g extra.

Buy in-store now: Pomegranate Luxury Candle, 300g approx, £2, Poundland

Poundland Currant and Oakwood Luxury Candle

Earthy scents in this candle are perfect for winter. For comparison Jo Malone London’s Pomegranate Noir Scented Deluxe Candle (600g) is currently on sale for £120 at Net-A-Porter.

Buy in-store now: Currant and Oakwood Luxury Candle, 700g approx, £5, Poundland

Poundland Red Fruits Hand and Body Collection

Give your bathroom cabinet a Jo Malone style treatment for less with this luxury hand and body collection in Red Fruits. For a cost comparison Jo Malone London’s Earl Grey & Cucumber Body & Hand Wash (250ml) is currently on sale at John Lewis for £30.

Buy in-store now: Red Fruits Hand and Body Collection, £1 each, Poundland

Will you be snapping items from the collection in time for Christmas?