If you are looking for a new DIY project to keep you entertained over the next month check out the new Poundland Paint range.

Pep&Co at Poundland has introduced a brand new home paint collection. The range includes five on-trend colours, to give your walls a lift on a budget.

You can choose from Totally Teal, a brilliant blue shade perfect for a sumptuous living room. English Mustard, a sunny yellow colour that is bound to brighten up the dark winter days. Pebble Grey, a crowd-pleasing shade for a serene home. Green Velvet, a vibrant shade that will bring the outside in. And finally Brilliant White, for crisp white walls.

Whether you are planning a feature wall or considering a whole room makeover you can pick up a 1L tin of paint for Poundland for just £3. That is the price of a tester pot for some brands! Brilliant White or Magnolia is also available in 2.5 L for £3.

The wall paint promises good coverage and a tough finish. It is easy to apply and should be hard-wearing – able to take anything your family throws at it.

This summer saw millions of households taking up a spot of DIY and revamping their homes. You might remember that paint was almost impossible to get your hands on without a two-week wait.

We have a feeling that November isn’t going to be that different. So if you have any plans for a home overhaul during the next few weekends at home, we’d start planning what supplies you’ll need now.

However, there’s no need to race to Poundland if you fancy picking up their new paint range. Poundland has announced that they are classed as an essential store, and will be staying open after 5th November.

Which colour will you be painting the walls with this November?