Poundland has become one of our favourite places to pick up a haul of on-trend pieces for under a tenner. The latest Poundland rattan homeware collection doesn’t disappoint and has already built up an incredible following on Instagram.

The latest collection from PEP&Co Home launched exclusively at Poundland earlier this month. The entire range has already become an instant fan favourite and is on track to become Instagram famous.

Pictures of the new collections have quickly popped up in some of the trendiest homes on Instagram. This is no surprise as rattan continues to be one of the biggest interior trends around, with no signs of slowing.

Poundland rattan homeware collection

The capsule range includes 14 pieces, however, the star pieces from the collection are the texture scatter cushion, rattan effect lantern and photo frame. Prices for the pieces range from £1 to £5 making these the perfect affordable update for you home.

When a picture of the three pieces was posted on the Poundland Instagram feed it quickly clocked up 2,193 likes and 63 comments from fans eager to get there hands on the pieces.

‘Love the photo frames look so expensive 👏’ commented one Instagrammer.

‘Those frames are lush 🧡🧡’ wrote another.

‘Need these in my life 🔥😍’ added another keen fan.

Poundland rattan frame

The rattan frame is priced at a humble £3. Fill the frame with a favourite photo or print, and give a sideboard or bedside table an on-trend spin.

Buy in-store: Rattan frame, £3, Poundland

Poundland rattan lantern

The lantern is one of the pricier items in the collection. However, at just £5 that’s really saying something.

This elegant black lantern is fitted with a rattan screen. One of our personal favourites, this would look amazing in front of a fireplace. Read our fireplace ideas for inspiration on how to style your own.

Buy in-store: Rattan lantern, £5, Poundland

Poundland textured cushion

Nothing beats a stylish cushion and this one hits two trend boxes. The Pantone colour of the year – yellow and grey – and texture. Style yours with a neutral sofa or bedding to bring beige and grey interiors to life.

The entire collection is available to buy in-store at Poundland. While we don’t advise against unnecessary shopping trips, Poundland is classed as an essential shop.

If you are dropping in to pick up some essentials keep an eye out for these. We have a feeling they won’t be on the shelves for long.