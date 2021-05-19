Trending:

Poundland’s new homeware range is full of dreamy buys at affordable prices

These are the three buys we'll be looking out for
    • When Poundland launched its first-ever PEP&CO Poundland homeware range last August, items pretty much flew off the shelves, such was the speed of sales. Now, we’re pleased to report that the brand has given its range a complete refresh in time for spring and summer.

    Focused on pretty pastels and calming neutral shades, the range is designed to both cheer and calm you, and comes in at the usual amazing price points we’ve come to expect.

    ‘Our spring and summer collection has been designed to bring a splash of colour and a touch of calm to people’s homes,’ says general merchandise director Holly Mobley, ‘which is something we could all do with after the past year.’

    Image credit: Poundland

    So, what’s in the new range? Well, you’ll find seasonal soft furnishings, ornaments and home decor, with brand new items along with a refresh of some of our favourites. Pretty pastels and neutral shades, including dreamy greens, peaceful pink, gentle greys and balmy bamboo, give the new range a stylish yet feminine feel.

    Image credit: Poundland

    From plant pots and cushions to lanterns and baskets, there are tons of new additions, and we love the PEP&CO candles in scents such as Linen Breeze, Wild Berry and Peony & Patchouli.

    Image credit: Poundland

    If you’re not the best at keeping plants alive, then the range of faux varieties are ideal. That goes for flowers too – this sweet little orchid is just £3.

    Poundland PEP&CO SS21 range – our best buys

    1. Macramé cushion

     

    Image credit: Poundland

    You can’t beat a bit of macramé for a boho vibe and this cushion is such a steal at just £5. If the cream colour isn’t for you, it also comes in soft grey, too.

    Buy in-store: Macramé cushion, £5, Poundland

    2. Plant in ceramic pot

    Image credit: Poundland

    These sweet dotty pots come in a range of colours and sit on a wooden base. Take your pick from the faux plants – will you go for something leafy or spikey?

    Buy in-store: Plant in ceramic pot, £3 each, Poundland 

    3. Buddha ornament

    Image credit: Poundland

    Create your own Zen with this peaceful-looking buddha statue. Sit him on a shelf, your desk, a sideboard or even a bedside table for a fun touch.

    Buy in-store: Buddha ornament, £4, Poundland

    Spotted something you like? Get down to your local Poundland and check out the new season’s offerings yourself…

