We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When Poundland launched its first-ever PEP&CO Poundland homeware range last August, items pretty much flew off the shelves, such was the speed of sales. Now, we’re pleased to report that the brand has given its range a complete refresh in time for spring and summer.

Focused on pretty pastels and calming neutral shades, the range is designed to both cheer and calm you, and comes in at the usual amazing price points we’ve come to expect.

‘Our spring and summer collection has been designed to bring a splash of colour and a touch of calm to people’s homes,’ says general merchandise director Holly Mobley, ‘which is something we could all do with after the past year.’

So, what’s in the new range? Well, you’ll find seasonal soft furnishings, ornaments and home decor, with brand new items along with a refresh of some of our favourites. Pretty pastels and neutral shades, including dreamy greens, peaceful pink, gentle greys and balmy bamboo, give the new range a stylish yet feminine feel.

From plant pots and cushions to lanterns and baskets, there are tons of new additions, and we love the PEP&CO candles in scents such as Linen Breeze, Wild Berry and Peony & Patchouli.

If you’re not the best at keeping plants alive, then the range of faux varieties are ideal. That goes for flowers too – this sweet little orchid is just £3.

Poundland PEP&CO SS21 range – our best buys

1. Macramé cushion

You can’t beat a bit of macramé for a boho vibe and this cushion is such a steal at just £5. If the cream colour isn’t for you, it also comes in soft grey, too.

Buy in-store: Macramé cushion, £5, Poundland

2. Plant in ceramic pot

These sweet dotty pots come in a range of colours and sit on a wooden base. Take your pick from the faux plants – will you go for something leafy or spikey?

Buy in-store: Plant in ceramic pot, £3 each, Poundland

3. Buddha ornament

Video Of The Week

Create your own Zen with this peaceful-looking buddha statue. Sit him on a shelf, your desk, a sideboard or even a bedside table for a fun touch.

Buy in-store: Buddha ornament, £4, Poundland

Spotted something you like? Get down to your local Poundland and check out the new season’s offerings yourself…