Dupe alert! Primark will soon be selling this stylish circular vase. And it looks very similar to the Instagram-famous ones from H&M Home.

The Primark doughnut vase however, is just £6 – that’s half the price of H&M’s version. The discount store’s circular vase is ideal if you’re decorating on a budget and looking for those all-important finishing touches.

Primark doughnut vase

We’re always on the lookout for a bargain for our homes, whether it be at a car boot sale or in Primark’s homeware section. The Primark doughnut vase will be available from early February, so keep an eye out for it in-store.

It’s obviously more cool-toned than the one we’ve all seen on Insta (pictured below). But with its blue speckles, it could work well among grey, white or blue room ideas.

It would be great for displaying some fresh eucalyptus, dried flowers, or pampas grass, available at Amazon. Equally, we think it would look lovely in a bathroom with its soft curves.

Alternatively, you could simply display it among books, trinkets and other living room shelving ideas. The H&M Home vase is 20cm wide and 21cm tall, and the opening is 3.5cm.

Meanwhile, the Primark version is slightly larger at 22 x 23cm, with a depth of 7cm. If you want to make more of a statement, you could always get a larger version from H&M for £24.99.

Ceramic vase, £12.99, H&M Home

Add visual interest and texture to any room with this curvaceous ceramic vase from H&M Home. Display it with fresh blooms, or on its own. View Deal

The H&M Home vase is immensely popular – a quick search of #hmvase on Instagram will bring up thousands of images of it styled in interiors lovers’ homes. It’s also available in pink if you’re less into neutrals.

The Primark doughnut vase and a fresh flower subscription would make a fabulous gift for friends or yourself. Because we firmly believe you can never have too many vases. Which would you go for?