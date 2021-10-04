We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Primark can always be counted on for some great budget homeware. The store is now selling cute pumpkin candles that will look brilliant as part of your autumnal home decor.

Gone are the days of buying some plastic, bright orange pumpkins and calling it a day. This range of Primark pumpkin candles is perfect, as it will add a subtle, seasonal touch to your coffee table or dining table.

Primark pumpkin candles

The neutral and metallic colour scheme means you can keep your Halloween decor out for longer, without getting tired of brighter hues. Available in white and gold, these are a stylish winter living room idea if you want to embrace all things Halloween this year.

The collection includes some cute, small candles in the shape of a pumpkin – these are bargains at just £2. There are also some larger candles that come in a ceramic, pumpkin-shaped pot.

So once you’ve finished the candle, you can hold onto the pot and use it for storing small bits and pieces. We’d use it for keeping tea lights for our oil burners, or maybe for storing some Halloween teats.

When Primark revealed the cute new candles on Instagram, they had plenty of admirers. Thousands of Primark fans liked the post, with many tagging friends and planning a trip to the store.

‘I am BUZZING at how many shops are now selling cute autumn decor!!! We couldn’t find any last year,’ wrote one shopper.

‘Primark trip needed, these are so cute,’ commented another. The white pumpkin ornament is £6, the 3-wick pumpkin jar candle costs £4, while the amber glass hex candle is £2.

We think they’d look lovely on a windowsill or side table in the hallway. If you’ve got the autumn bug, take a look at the best autumn wreaths for your front door. They can also work as a centrepiece when paired with some pillar candles.

We also tried the Poundland pumpkin mop hack to check it really worked – a fun option if you’re on a tight budget. Candles are a must for creating a cosy and inviting feel in your home.

Will you be picking some up?