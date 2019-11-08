The new Primark sequin tablecloth is a real show-stopper. If there’s one sure way to dress the table ready for Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties, this gold sequin tablecloth is it.

Add some instant glam to festive soirees with this bargain £12 tablecloth – entirely covered in gold sequins on one side, with plan trim to edge it perfectly.

It features a neutral, plain cloth background to cover the table surface – so no fretting about scratching.

Primark’s new sequin tablecloth

Have you ever seen a more fabulous cloth to dress a dining table ready for a party? The new Christmas homeware range is bursting with festive shine and sparkle. Alongside the sequin tablecloth are gold charger plates, gold ombre glasses and metallic coasters.

We almost didn’t believe the sequin tablecloth was part of the budget retailers new homeware collection. Not because Primark don’t have the design power, because the designs are getting better and better every drop! More because we thought it would be expensive, due to the detail.

Consider this the glittery gift that keeps on giving, suitable for use all year round. Birthdays, family parties, baby showers – you name it, there’s a use. We would also consider alternative uses too.

As someone with no dining table as such, shocking admission I know, I’d be keen to explore another uses. As a purely decorative throw draped on an occasional chair? At the foot of a bed to add some bling? On a console table as a runner?

Wherever you deem in need of some sequins, at £12 you won’t regret snapping it up and reusing after the tinsel if packed away.

You sadly can’t buy the tablecloth online, it’s in stores only. It’s available nationwide now while stocks last.

We’re sure this sequin number will sell out quicker than you can hang the tree baubles – so be quick if you want one.