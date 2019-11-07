First, there was that bar cart, now adding to their growing furniture collection Primark has brought out a stunning velvet stool.

Electric glamour, full of opulent shades and velvet is a trend that is set to be big in 2020, and Primark has been killing it in the glamour stakes. They’re giving high-end brands a run for their money with a selection of opulent furnishings at a fraction of the cost.

Looking for a velvet stool?

A velvet stool is a great way to dip into the trend and update your bedroom or living room. If you’ve been on the lookout for one, search no more because we’ve found two great options. Can you spot the difference?

When we first laid eyes on the Primark velvet stool, we couldn’t help noting that it looked very similar to a version at Next. While we love the long-standing high street hero. On pure face value, the only difference we could note between the Next and Aldi version was the price.

While the Next version comes in at £60, the Primark version costs just £24! That’s a difference of £36, more than enough to buy the Primark stool in both colours.

Primark velvet stool

Buy in-store: Velvet stool, £24, Primark

The Primark velvet stool is available in a glorious navy blue and glam copper colour. Both feature a shiny gold band around the bottom of the stools for an extra splash of opulence.

The stools have already proved a hit on Instagram, racking up 10,744 likes. You’d better get down to Primark snappish to pick up one of these beauties.

The velvet stool is available in select stores. To save running to every Primark in your county, ring ahead to check if they have one of the velvet stools in stock.

Next velvet stool

Buy online: Elinore Stool, £60, Next

The Next Version of the velvet stool has a more slim-line shape and is a little lighter on the gold flourish. There is also the added bonus that it comes in seven different colours, including animal print!

So whatever your budget, why not add a touch of glamour to your dressing table with one of these showstopping stools?