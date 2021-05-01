We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Primark has been offering up some brilliant homeware items perfect for if you’re decorating on a budget. Our current favourite’s got to be these Primark storage boxes that look *just* like the ones we’ve seen everywhere on Instagram.

The stylish, foldable storage solutions we’ve seen online set you back £10 for a medium-sized one, while these start at just £1.50.

The dupes come in a range of colours – there are two neutral tones in a mushroom shade and pale pink. For those that like brighter, bolder tones, there are also two purple and blue options.

Buy in store: Collapsible crate, £1.50, Primark

Whatever colour you’re leaning towards, they would work brilliantly as a bathroom storage idea to keep toiletries neat and organised. Alternatively, they could make a children’s room idea for stowing away toys or keeping homework safe.

Plus, if your kitchen cupboards need a serious edit, the collapsible plastic crates from Primark will also help categorise items so you can see everything. If your cookbook collection is overflowing these are just the ticket to help keep them in order, and easy to lift down from a shelf.

Primark is selling both mini and medium-sized crates, and like the Aykasa crates, they’re made from recycled plastic. When the discount store shared the item on Instagram, the post quickly clocked up the likes and shoppers were quick to comment.

‘So perfect for my craft supplies 😍😍’ wrote one admirer.

‘I got a black one 😍for my kitchen ❤️’ said a second.

‘Oh my god how cute,’ another commented.

If you’ve embraced some spring cleaning and decluttering, make sure you have some practical storage solutions. According to an interiors therapist, the biggest mistake you can make when decluttering is to forget to finish off the job with some clever storage options.

Otherwise, it’s easy for the organisation levels to slip, bringing back the familiar frustrations of not being able to find things or not having enough space.

Since these cheap crates can be collapsed, they win extra space-saving points. We’ll definitely be keeping our eyes peeled for these on our next Primark trip.