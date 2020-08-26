We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The rainbow has become a symbol of hope and unity over the last five months. The nation has embraced this colourful symbol to spread some much-needed cheer, from children’s rainbow drawings in windows to rainbow bunting it’s been making our homes a little happier.

Now there’s a new emerging trend for the rainbow doormat! A simple way to lift the spirits each and every time you leave the house.

Trending: Rainbow doormats

The trend for this happy home accessory has spiked hugely since April, presumably due to lockdown, with Google searches for the term ‘rainbow doormat’ up 294 per cent, year on year.

We couldn’t have put it better, than this poignant post. ‘It’s imperative to find light…and if that’s in a happy lil doormat that makes you smile every time you open the door, then so be it.’

Make your home happy with a little help from these new IKEA and B&M Rainbow doormats…

To meet shopper’s demands IKEA has just introduced a new rainbow doormat to its range. Perfect to make our homes happy. And shoppers even happier because of the affordable price tag too.

Buy now: Pillemark Doormat, £9, IKEA

Never one to miss a trending bargain B&M have introduced a new rainbow doormat. The £5 coir mat is already delighting shoppers, attracting 172 comments when shared on the B&M Instagram.

What’s really nice to see from the comments is how the rainbow sentiment of ‘uniting’ us all is shining through! With many friends thoughtfully tagging each other and even offering to buy the mat for those they know would love it…

‘Getting you this for your house if they have in store today’ gestures one friend to another.

‘You wanted one like this 🙂 ‘ say one follower, thoughtfully tagging a mate. ‘I need this and I think you do too!!!’ says another.

With some reversing the notion and in fact calling on friends to shop for them. With cries of ‘If you see this I NEED it 😂💙💛💚💜’ and ‘If you see this when you next go, grab me one please x’.

Who doesn’t need friends that look out for the things our home needs most?!