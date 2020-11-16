We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking to have a real Christmas tree delivered? B&Q are on hand, for the first time ever! The DIY emporium today announces that it will be launching nationwide delivery for online orders of real Christmas trees. It’s the delivery service we all need this year, to save Christmas – for all those that need it.

The socially-distanced deliveries will be available from 20th November.

New at B&Q: Real Christmas trees delivered

The new service covers B&Q’s full range of cut and potted trees, including the beautiful Nordmann Fir, traditional Norway Spruce and the lovely low-drop Blue Spruce. New for 2020 is the Fraser Fir, a slimmer tree that is ideal for smaller living rooms.

‘Many of us love the annual trip to pick out a real Christmas tree, and perhaps even enjoy the tussle of trying to fit it in the car to bring it home!’ says Kam Dhillon, B&Q’s Christmas Category Manager.

‘We know this year is different though, so to ensure anyone can enjoy the tradition of having a real Christmas tree, we are proud to be helping out – with the introduction of nationwide home delivery.’

This applies ‘on all of our real cut and potted trees for the very first time’ she explains. ‘Christmas starts with a tree, and no one should miss out on that.’

Pre-order: Real Christmas trees, from £19, B&Q

For a conscious Christmas it’s worth noting all of B&Q’s real trees are harvested from sustainable forests. With 93 per cent grown right here in the UK.

Video Of The Week

B&Q explain the policy, ‘Christmas trees are grown like other agricultural crops and new trees are planted to replace those that have been cut. Enabling the long growing cycle of six to ten years to continue. Each year the number of trees planted by B&Q’s main supplier in Aberdeenshire is greater than the number harvested. To ensure that the approach to sourcing real Christmas trees is responsible and forest-friendly.’

This new service will be invaluable for those having to self-isolate or simply too nervous to shop. This year all will still be able to enjoy a real Christmas at home.

Let the festivities begin!