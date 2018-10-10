New ‘Retro Luxe’ Primark home range hits stores – and it’s fabulous

With velvet textiles and sleek wooden accessories, this is one of the most fashionable homeware collections we've seen from the high street hero

Primark is the place to head if you’re looking for a quick fashion fix right? Is it only then you stumble across the latest homeware range? This new Retro Luxe Primark home collection is the main reason to dash into stores this week – to get your hands on the gorgeous cushions and bedding.

It’s the most fashion-forward, on-trend Primark Home collection to date! The new accessories ooze 1970s glam with a touch of Mid Century style, all with a modern vibe.

With everything from velvet-feel cushions to fashionable bedspreads and wooden planters, there’s something to channel a glam 70s vibe in every room.

Primark Home ‘Retro Luxe’

This new range champions the ‘Maximalist’ look where more is more – good job, as we want it all! All the glamorous new accessories go into stores this week.

The dreamy new range is all in decadent shades of royal blue and lavish mustard. Rich and opulent velvet-feel textures are mixed with modern geometric patterns.

Retro Luxe bedding

Inject rich jewel tones in the boudoir with the royal blue Velvet Quilted Throw, £20 and mustard Velvet Cushion, £5. To co-ordinate but add a modern touch there’s the navy Circle Dotted Double Duvet,£15 and Geo Pattern Cushion,£6.

Add further pattern with the Retro Dash Double Duvet, £11. The primarily white background has subtle hits of the rich jewel tones in the pebble-like pattern.

Retro Luxe accessories

Add subtle retro vibes to living rooms with the multitude of accessories in the new range.

The new lamp is not a million miles away from the sell-out Aldi lamp – definitely one to look out for in stores!

(Remember the Aldi lamp? If not here’s a reminder: The £20 vintage-style Aldi lamp stylists are raving about)

Create a nostalgic sideboard feel by layering stylish retro accessories.

Hero products to look out for; A3 gold peg board, £8; Walnut trim diffuser, £6; Gold sequin ball lights, £5; Wooden stand faux plant holder, £6 and Plant pot stand, £5. With all items under £10, it’s never been more affordable to revamp corners of our homes.

In addition to the contemporary wood and ceramic accessories there are ultra glam gold accessories too. Namely the metallic lanterns – this Small Gold Lantern is just £5!

Count down the days of the month in style. This uber cool wooden calendar adds a little something different to your beside table or home office.

Manually changing the plaques will help you mentally keep track of the days.

The new luxe-look accessories are only available while stocks last – race to you the shops?!