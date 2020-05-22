The Rich Brothers garden furniture has landed at Habitat – and we want the elegant lounger

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re not familiar with the Rich Brothers, then here’s what you need to know. The landscape designers are not only the youngest ever Chelsea gold medal winners (in 2015), they’re also one half of BBC’s Garden Rescue team.

And their latest project is a collaboration with Habitat. They were tasked to create a collection of affordable designs into gardens, including furniture and planters.

The Rich Brothers x Habitat

David and Harry Rich designed the sculptural collection of furniture, Rolio, exclusively for Habitat. The contemporary, fluid shapes have been inspired by the rolling hills of their native Wales.

The slatted acacia not only create interesting shadows, it allows the furniture to blend more seamlessly into a natural setting. The hardwearing wood will also age beautifully into your gardenscape.

Buy now: Rolio sun lounger, £295, Habitat

‘The linear profile and soft, elegant edges that almost blend down into the ground are the design crux of this collection,’ say the Rich Brothers. ‘They feature across dining table, bench, chair and garden lounger.’

Buy now: Rolio six-seater table, £350, Habitat

Buy now: Rolio three-seater bench, £195, Habitat

The dining table, chair and bench have a slim profile that would sit just as well in an urban outdoor space as it would contrasting in a relaxed, leafy garden.

Buy now: Rolio chair, £120, Habitat

Rich Brothers garden planters

There’s also a collection of planters to complement the furniture. The ribbed finish of the Rediad pots adds plenty of textural interest. As well as decking or patios, the planters will help add greenery to even the smallest outside space. We’re thinking balconies, courtyards or even a window ledge.

Buy now: Rediad galvansied planter, £40, Habitat

The trough is plenty big enough to plant herbs or vegetables, too.

‘A favourite material of ours, galvanised metal is mainly associated with agriculture and has a utilitarian, raw look to it, especially as it ages,’ say the Rich Brothers. ‘It’s an extremely tough material and wears nicely within a garden, with a patina that offsets greenery nicely.’

Buy now: Rediad planers, £60 for three, Habitat

The trio of planters are different sizes, so the varied heights add visual interest and lots of impact when they are grouped together.

