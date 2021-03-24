Roost episode 3: watch our show for garden lighting ideas, bathroom flooring options and WIN a £200 DUSK gift card

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Roost episode 3 is ready for your viewing pleasure and the show is jam-packed full of home inspo, including pink bedroom ideas and garden lighting ideas. We’ll also reveal the best bathroom flooring with just the right combination of style and function.

And, for UK viewers, five lucky readers have the chance to win a £200 DUSK luxury bedding gift card in this week’s competition. Entering couldn’t be simpler – all you have to do is watch and then answer the question below.

Watch Roost Episode 3

So what exactly is in Roost episode 3? Find plenty of pink decor inspiration, from pink kitchen ideas to mixing pink with a contrasting red hue, whether it’s bright, contrasting primary colours or cooler neutral pairings. No longer the reserve of nursery decorating or children’s rooms, the new pinks offer a versatile palette for every kind of space and we uncover ways to make a pink tonal combination successful.

Next up, we’ll talk you through patio lighting so your outdoor space is ready for those longed-for garden parties this spring/summer. Atmosphere is as important outdoors as it is in your house. From functional lighting for outdoor kitchens and fairy light displays on pergolas to showing off your planting at night, with the right lighting, you can really transform your space and add that all-important glow at dusk.

Then, we cover three of the best choices for bathroom flooring, all of which will add impact by introducing colour, pattern and texture, including striking bathroom tile ideas. Whatever the size of your bathroom, we encourage you to be bold when it comes to flooring, especially if you’re keeping everything else in your bathroom fairly neutral. You’ll learn how much you can expect to pay, which flooring type is safest to avoid any slippery mishaps and which flooring works with underfloor heating.

So, put your feet up and gaze upon Roost episode 3:

