Roost episode 5 is live and we’ve packed it full of amazing home inspiration, including pink living room trends and how to use colour in your kitchen, whether you’re looking for a bold navy kitchen ideas or something with a little more pop.

And, for UK viewers, you have the chance to win an InSinkErator 4N1 Touch combination tap in this week’s competition. Entering couldn’t be simpler – all you have to do is watch and then answer the question below.

Watch Roost Episode 5

So what exactly is in Roost episode 5?

Find plenty of pink decor inspiration, from mixing pink with a contrasting green hue, to grey walls with pops of bold fuschia, we’ll show you how to work pink into your scheme and how to stop it looking like a bubblegum palace. Our ideas will give you confidence to decorate with pink in your living room, and show you that with a little consideration it basically goes with anything. Just add gold. Or black. Or green… The list is endless.

Next up, we’ll talk you through how to use colour in your kitchen to give you some inspiration to be brave. The great thing about incorporating colour into your kitchen is that you can add as much or as little as you feel comfortable with.

Plus, injecting colour into your kitchen design can be transformative and can completely change the mood of your cooking space. Splashes of red can add drama… a dash of yellow can feel uplifting, and green kitchens can symbolize freshness and harmony.

If you have a neutral, grey kitchen and don’t know what colours to include, the chances are you are surrounded by colours that you feel comfortable with so it is a good idea to follow it through in the kitchen. Find out more by tuning in to this week’s episode.

So, grab a cuppa and feast upon all the ideas in Roost episode 5:

In the fifth episode of Roost, we’re giving away an InSinkErator 4N1 Touch combination tap, worth £1,249. All you need to do to enter is watch the episode and fill in the form below.

