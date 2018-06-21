It appears shoppers are getting the feels for cacti, as sales of cactus homeware soars this summer at Sainsbury's

The humble cactus is the hero motif this summer at Sainsbury’s Home. The supermarket has reported seeing sales of its cacti and succulent products more than double in the last eight weeks!

I have personally contributed to that figure having recently bought a pretty faux succulent in a ceramic pot – see the little beauty in my own home, pictured below.

Sainsbury’s tells us the faux cacti in pots have never been more popular, both in store and online. Overall sales of cactus-themed homeware are forecast to increase by up to 300 per cent by the end of the summer

Here’s what I bought…

It’s widely believed that hardy cacti and succulents are almost impossible to kill. But I can confess that some of my vast collection are not looking too happy. These fabulously real looking faux plants are just the thing to perk up my houseplant collection – you’d never know they weren’t real! (If I hadn’t confessed to the world that is!)

Buy now: Sainsbury’s Home Faux Aloe House Plant, £16

Buy now: Sainsbury’s Home Faux Single Succulent in ceramic Pot, £6

‘Our cactus-themed products have been flying off the shelves,’ explains Lisa Hollidge from Sainsbury’s. ‘The cactus is this season’s must-have motif.’

Buy now: Sainsbury’s Home Cacti Objet, £10

The cactus ring holder (above) and the cactus candles (below) are the two most popular cactus products within the range.

Buy now: Sainsbury’s Home Havana Cacti Ring Holder, £6

Fill your home with cacti and the sweet smell of Mojito with these cute candles.

Buy now: Sainsbury’s Home Mojito Tins Candle With Cactus, £5 each

The design team has attributed this fast growth in part to the popular V&A Frida Kahlo exhibition. Customers are perhaps looking to recreate vibrant Mexican style, synonymous with the artist.

‘We’re expecting a notable boost in sales of cactus homeware, and indeed all of our tropical homeware, as people feel inspired.’ suggests Lisa. ‘ We’re really pleased that our customers are embracing vibrant colours and bold patterns for their home this summer.’

Be sure to add trendy cactus homeware to this week’s shopping list – before it all sell outs.