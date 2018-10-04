Graham & Brown have teamed up with 2 LG Studio once more – the results are this adorable sausage dog wallpaper!

Graham & Brown have collaborated again with the design duo 2 LG (2 Lovely Gays) – aka Jordan and Russell. The fabulous second collection of wall coverings features five designs, all inspired by their stylish London lifestyle.

The hero design from the new collection, in our eyes, is the stylish sausage dog wallpaper. The design ‘Buckley’ is inspired by the couples beloved Mini Dachshund, of the same name.

The new collection consists of five new wallpapers – Buckley, Olivia, Felt Tip, Labyrinth and Strong. From florals to brutalist concrete landscapes, there’s a wallpaper for every interior taste.

2LG Graham & Brown collaboration

Buckley the dachshund

We can’t get enough of this cute new 2 LG Studio wallpaper design. Inspired by one of the cutest Dachshunds ever, Buckley, it’s one for sausage dog fans!

Here’s the design duo’s muse, Buckley. Buckley the wonder dog to be precise. His adorable profile describes him as a ‘Design dachshund in London with his two dads (@2lgstudio)’.

Could he be any cuter, seriously?!

The design named after the lovable sausage dog, features a playful hand-drawn continuous-line illustration.

Just look at him! Who wouldn’t want an illustrated wallpaper of him adorning their walls?

Available in a classic monochrome black and white, a chalky pink or sophisticated grey – there’s a shade of ‘Buckley’ for all decor schemes.

Doesn’t Buckley look pretty in pink?

New Olivia wallpaper

This charming design’s inspired by a hand-crafted weave created by Jordan’s Grandmother. Olivia is the perfect ditzy floral wallpaper, ideal for any room.

New Felt Tip wallpaper

Felt Tip is a hand-drawn design by Russell, who sought inspiration from architectural structures. This design is ideal for adding an abstract, geometric pattern to walls.

New Labyrinth wallpaper

The Labyrinth design looks like the industrial equivalent of wood panelling. Inspired by modern architecture, this is the wallpaper if you want to add textural depth to walls.

New Strong wallpaper

This contemporary wallpaper takes inspiration from Italian design. The soft geometric design combines tones of blush pink and glimmering rose gold metallics.

Is Buckley your favourite design too?