Love Sausage dogs? You’ll love this new Graham & Brown wallpaper

Tamara Kelly
By

Graham & Brown have teamed up with 2 LG Studio once more – the results are this adorable sausage dog wallpaper!

Graham & Brown have collaborated again with the design duo 2 LG (2 Lovely Gays) – aka Jordan and Russell.  The fabulous second collection of wall coverings features five designs, all inspired by their stylish London lifestyle.

The hero design from the new collection, in our eyes, is the stylish sausage dog wallpaper. The design ‘Buckley’ is inspired by the couples beloved Mini Dachshund, of the same name.

Related: These are the key wallpaper trends dressing walls this season

The new collection consists of five new wallpapers – Buckley, Olivia, Felt Tip, Labyrinth and Strong. From florals to brutalist concrete landscapes, there’s a wallpaper for every interior taste.

2LG Graham & Brown collaboration

Buckley the dachshund

2 LG new wallpaper

Image credit: New Buckley Wallpaper by 2 LG Studio at Graham & Brown

We can’t get enough of this cute new 2 LG Studio wallpaper design. Inspired by one of the cutest Dachshunds ever, Buckley, it’s one for sausage dog fans!

Buy now: Buckley Wallpaper in Grey, £50 a roll, Graham & Brown

Here’s the design duo’s muse, Buckley. Buckley the wonder dog to be precise. His adorable profile describes him as a ‘Design dachshund in London with his two dads (@2lgstudio)’.

Could he be any cuter, seriously?!

2 LG

Image credit: New Buckley Wallpaper by 2 LG Studio at Graham & Brown

The design named after the lovable sausage dog, features a playful hand-drawn continuous-line illustration.

Buy now: Buckley Wallpaper in Black & White, £50 a roll, Graham & Brown

Just look at him! Who wouldn’t want an illustrated wallpaper of him adorning their walls?

2 LG

Image credit: New Buckley Wallpaper by 2 LG Studio at Graham & Brown

Available in a classic monochrome black and white, a chalky pink or sophisticated grey – there’s a shade of ‘Buckley’ for all decor schemes.

Doesn’t Buckley look pretty in pink?

Buy now: Buckley Wallpaper in Pink, £50 a roll, Graham & Brown

New Olivia wallpaper

This charming design’s inspired by a hand-crafted weave created by Jordan’s Grandmother. Olivia is the perfect ditzy floral wallpaper, ideal for any room.

New Felt Tip wallpaper

Felt Tip is a hand-drawn design by Russell, who sought inspiration from architectural structures. This design is ideal for adding an abstract, geometric pattern to walls.

New Labyrinth wallpaper

The Labyrinth design looks like the industrial equivalent of wood panelling. Inspired by modern architecture, this is the wallpaper if you want to add textural depth to walls.

New Strong wallpaper

sausage dog wallpaper: geometrics

This contemporary wallpaper takes inspiration from Italian design. The soft geometric design combines tones of blush pink and glimmering rose gold metallics.

Related: Graham & Brown Wallpaper of the Year 2019 is announced

Is Buckley your favourite design too?

Ideal Home loves...

1.jpg | Country Homes & Interiors | housetohome.co.uk

7 beautiful oak-framed extensions
French country-style bedroom, with geometric grey wallpaper and a black wrought-iron canopy bed

Create a vintage bedroom
Country garden with wooden decking | Create the perfect gardener's retreat | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

Create the perfect gardener’s retreat
Shabby chic kitchen ideas

Shabby chic kitchen ideas that are packed with character
Add a feature wall | Nursery decorating ideas | Nursery | PHOTO GALLERY | Ideal Home | Housetohome

Nursery decorating ideas for your new arrival
Dining room with bureau | Dining room | PHOTO GALLERY | Homes & Gardens | Housetohome.co.uk

Contemporary dining rooms – 10 of the best