When it comes time for a little kitchen update, your immediate reaction might be to drive to the nearest IKEA or Magnet. It’s easy to be lured in by the promise of shiny new cabinets and clever storage solutions.

However, before you hand over the cash, Linda Barker has a kitchen top tip that could save you £1000s. On twitter, the formed Changing Rooms presenter urged her followers to forgo something shiny and new, and consider a second-hand kitchen instead.

Second-hand kitchen

She tweeted: ‘The most important tip I can give you on where to go for your new kitchen is to think about whether you actually need a brand new one at all. Just spend a cup of tea’s worth of browsing time @UsedKitchenEx & then decide how best to spend your money.’

The interior designer previously know for her collaborations with Wren Kitchens, has found a new passion championing the Used Kitchen Exchange (UKE) as the brand’s ambassador. The start-up brand allows you to buy pre-loved and ex-display kitchens for less than half of what it would cost you to buy one new.

On the brand’s blog she says ‘As part of my UKE discovery, a prestigious Warendorf ex-display kitchen caught my eye – a bargain at over 50% off retail price and so, I found myself writing about my find in my regular column.’

The interior designer also voiced her concerns about the waste of simply throwing old kitchens in the skip when we’re done with them. So many of us are happy to use second-hand furniture, why not second-hand kitchen cabinets?

An added plus from the Used Kitchen Exchange is that rather than sending your old kitchen to a landfill you can sell it through them. By simply filling out a form online you can have the team organise for professionals to photograph and dismantle your kitchen.

You don’t need to pay anything for their services until your Kitchen has been sold. Not only will you end up reducing your overall costs even further, but also you can sleep easy knowing there will be one less kitchen clogging up a landfill.

Will you be following Linda Barker’s advice?