The thoroughly realistic faux indoor plant is back by popular demand...

There’s always one thing in each M&S homeware collection that’s an instant sell out. Last season that very thing was the string of pearls plant. This simple home accessory proved so popular in fact that Marks & Spencer made the decision to restock it, not once, not twice, but THREE times!

Marks & Spencer tell us ‘Since it was restocked for the third time earlier this month, we have seen our peak week of sales on this product.’

The sell-out M&S string of pearls plant

Due to unprecedented sales the Spring of Pearls plant is back once again on the shelves at M&S – but we predict not for long.

‘The String of Pearls plant has been a best-seller since it first launched back in August 2018’ explains Concetta Gallo-Price, Home Accessories Designer at M&S.

‘With the rise in popularity of the shelfie, these plants are perfect for injecting interest into your home. The characteristic cascading vines look great either hung or draped from a tall shelf or mantle.’

Beautifully presented in a ceramic planter, this faux plant has been crafted to give a lifelike appearance – complete with moss bedding.

The realistic ‘pearl’ shaped leaves cascade beautifully from the pot. This feature makes it an ideal choice for macrame hangers or a tall planter – to maximise its full potential.

The string of pearls design is part of the extensive faux plant range on offer at M&S.

‘Sales of artificial greenery were up 286 per cent as we went into the start of the year. We expect the demand to continue as customers look to update their homes for the Spring’.

Buy now: String of Pearls Plant in Ceramic Pot, £25, Marks & Spencer

‘Faux greenery is a trend that’s continuing to boom. Our customers are looking for realistic yet affordable artificial plants to update their homes,’ says Concetta.’They’re perfect for accessorising any interior space, making a stylish statement without the worry of having to look after them.’

‘As they never die, they can live anywhere in the home and the odd dusting with a lightly damp cloth is all they need to be kept in perfect condition. Great news for anyone who isn’t particularly green-fingered.’

Whether real or faux, filling your home with plants is the thing to do to be on-trend this season.