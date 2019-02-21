Strictly star Shirley Ballas’ house in LA goes on the market – and it scores highly from us!

Strictly Come Dancing’s head judge has put her luxurious Los Angeles home on the market. The sale comes after reported news of Shirley confirming her move back to the UK permanently, leaving life in the hills behind her.

The four bedroom property is currently on the market with agents Sotheby’s International, for $2,699,000. It’s described by the agent as a ‘one of a kind house located in the heart of Sherman Oaks’ offering ‘resort style living at its finest.’

Come take a peek inside Shirley’s show-stopping home…

Shirley Ballas’ house for sale

Look familiar? We’re not suggesting ‘You’-style stalking, it’s likely you’ve seen the house before on TV! Shirley opened the doors to her LA abode on ITV’s Through The Keyhole earlier this year. As Keith Lemon treated us to a tongue-in-cheek tour, we got to see this amazing house brought to life.

Exterior

The single-storey house is set on a large lush plot. Seemingly small but mighty, the house offers plenty of comfortable living space.

Open-plan living area

The living room has an English country feel thanks to the exposed wooden beams and traditional furniture.

At the other end of the open-plan living space is the smart kitchen. This is where Through The Keyhole’s Keith came into his own, informing viewers ‘this is the kitchen, made evident by such things as the kettle’. Good work Keith.

The open-plan space includes a generous dining area, ideal for hosting her Hollywood pals.

Bedroom

The bedroom is a sanctuary of calm. The neutral decor features cushions galore and chic French-style furniture.

En-suite

The en-suite provides the perfect place for Shirley to indulge her glam side.

Gardens

The generous outdoor area is perfect for entertaining – we’re sure Shirley has enjoy a Tango or two on the sun terrace with a cocktail in hand.

The pool and spa is an essential for LA living.

Shirley replaced Len Goodman as the head judge on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in September 2017. She’s been winning adoration from viewers with her prowess ever since.

