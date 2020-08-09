We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our four-legged friends are more than just pets, they’re part of the family. That’s why the sleep experts at Silentnight have created a selection of cosy, comfy pet beds? The fur-bulous range uses the exact same technology that features in its human bedding and mattresses, so there’s no second best for beloved pooches.

The new collection of Silentnight dog beds provide the perfect place for pooches to enjoy blissful slumber. And what better way to say thank you for their unconditional love and affection than a bestowing them with a perfect pet bed.

Let sleeping dogs lie…in complete comfort with one of these new beds.

New Silentnight dog beds

No longer just for humans. This is Benny, who by the way is a big time Instagrammer with 12.5k followers, he’s beautifully modelling in his new Silentnight dog bed. We spoke to his owners who told Ideal Home, ‘This the first bed that Benny has owned and he loves stretching out and resting his head on the sides’.

Airmax dog bed

The stylish Airmax design features a reversible dual-season cushion, with Airmax technology to enhance the circulation of airflow. Enhancing the freshness. Available in sizes small, media and large to accommodate pooches of all sizes.

Buy now: Silentnight Airmax Small Dog Bed, £29.99, Amazon

Orthopaedic pet bed

As this adorable Cockapoo has also discovered the collection features a specialist Orthopaedic bed. Its clever contoured foam layers support weight evenly to reduce stress on pressure points, and relieve sore joints – much needed after long walkies. This model is ideal for our older companions.

Buy now: Silentnight Orthopaedic Small Pet Bed, £49.99, Argos

Ultrabounce pet bed

The entry price bed is the pillow-like Ultrabounce design. Made of a ‘ultrabounce’ fibres that rebound after compression, to keep the bed plump cosy and comfortable at all times.

Buy now: Silentnight Ultrabounce Large Pet Bed, £39.99, Argos

Video Of The Week

According the the sleep experts ‘Elvis the Beagle has never experienced tail-wagging comfort like this’. Paws down, a rave review.

