We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From lounging to working and TV-dinner’ing on our sofas have become, more important than ever. We don’t know about you, but after a year of heavy use, our sofa has seen better days. Luckily Snug’s new Cloud Sundae collection is just the thing to help update your home.

The new collection includes the brand’s first sofa bed in a box! After Boris’s announcement on Monday our thoughts have naturally turned to welcoming guests into our home once again. What’s that saying – every cloud has a silver lining..?

Bringing that dream puff idyll to life in the literal sense, the deliciously sounding (and looking) Cloud Sundae modular sofa collection from sofa in a box company Snug, promises the ultimate enveloping hug.

Snug sofa cloud sundae collection

Freshly squeezed and launched just last week, The Cloud Sundae collection is Snug’s comfiest offering yet, with deeper seats, no-edge seams and pillows backed with vegan-friendly ‘feather’ cushion filling for maximum plush and SQUISH factor.

The Snug sofa has been dubbed ‘the most flexible sofa on the market’ as it is designed to grow with you, whilst thoughtfully providing innovative storage space.

The marshmallow-squidgy range includes a footstool, from £469; a snuggler, from £799; a two-seat sofa, from £999; a three-seat sofa, from £1199 AND a three-seat sofa bed, from £1599 – the perfect sleep-over solution for ‘bubble’ guests and beyond.

The ultimate perk of all Snug sofa’s is that they arrive deconstructed in a compact box. The box will easily fit through the toughest of spaces. That includes fitting through tight door frames and awkward stairways, without having to scream ‘pivot’ like Ross in Friends.

Each sofa can be assembled in just three minutes, even the sofa bed! Sofa beds can sometimes take more than three minutes just to pull out and put away so this is a time-challenge we can’t wait to try.

Delivery is within a mere three days, meaning that you can experience a new realm of cosy pronto.

Which flavour Sundae will you choose? There’s a scrumptious stain-resistant, smart velvet upholstery menu offering Midnight Blue, Pine Green, Soft Teal or Warm Grey – yum!

And to turn-up the chillaxed vibes even further, The Cloud Sundae also offers an array of customisation options (for instance choosing to have your sofa with or without arms and feet) so that you can tailor your model to individual design tastes and needs.

Let’s dive straight into cloud-puff bliss!