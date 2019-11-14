With the arrival of the John Lewis Christmas advert hitting our screens this weekend, the countdown to Christmas has officially begun. For many this brings joy and merriment, but for many, the feeling of sheer panic, too.

So many presents to buy, food to order, beds to be made up, cards to be written, but so little time!

And then, the realisation that the sofa’s had it and will never accommodate the flurry of visiting family and friends over the holiday period, let alone pass the approval of dear old Aunt Felicity.

But fear not, here we’ve round up our top three sofas, that are all guaranteed to be delivered in time for the big day, so at least you can cross one thing off your Christmas list…

1. Palace velvet four-seater sofa, £1,799, DFS

Buy now: Palace 4 seater sofa in ruby, £1,799, DFS (Order before midnight on Monday 18th November for guaranteed Christmas Delivery)

Inspired by the traditional Chesterfield, this button-back beauty will bring a touch of luxury to your home with its stud detailing and turned wooden feet. Available in 8 different coloured velvets, or 5 different leather finishes, it also comes with two velvet scatter cushions and one velvet bolster cushion for ramping up the comfort factor.

2. Dillon corner sofa, from £1,759, Sofa Workshop

Buy now: Dillon right hand corner sofa, in Melby Silver, from £1, 759, Sofa Workshop (Order before midnight on Sunday 17th November for guaranteed Christmas Delivery)

Big enough to fit all the family for an afternoon movie binge, this corner sofa’s thick-filled cushions are perfect for lazy loungers to sink deep into a turkey-fuelled comatose in comfort. Add the footstool to your set up too and you won’t want to move until New Years.

3. The Rebel three seater sofa, £899, Snug Shack

Buy now: The Rebel three seater sofa in Teal, £899, Snug Shack (Order by mid December for guaranteed Christmas Delivery)

This genius sofa ensures no one is without a cosy spot to sit this season, as it cleverly separates into several easy to carry pieces, meaning the Ross from Friends ‘Pivot’ moment, becomes a thing of the past. Whether you live in a top floor flat, ground floor basement or have narrow stairs to contend with, the rebel sofa takes just three minutes to assemble and you’re ready to kick back with a mug ‘o mulled wine.

Video Of The Week

What’s more, Snug Shack promise to deliver in just three days so if you do need a last minute place to perch, they have got you sorted! Available in teal, blush coral or mid grey plus new for this winter, navy velvet, you don’t need any tools to assemble it as the pieces just easily slot together.

So now that’s your sofa sorted, who’s for a mince pie?