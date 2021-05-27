We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Singer, songwriter and model, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, is well known, not only for hits such as Murder on the Dancefloor and her iconic style but also for creating her fun and flamboyant Kitchen Discos during lockdown. Every Friday night, Sophie took to Instagram to deliver a live performance of dance belters, along with her husband Richard Jones (from rock band The Feeling), and their five sons.

Now, Sophie has recreated her kitchen disco, but this time around it’s in her bathroom as part of her recent collaboration with Diet Coke, which has just launched a new campaign called “Just Because”. The new campaign and TV advert celebrate the mischievous mindset of Diet Coke drinkers – and who better to bring this to life than Sophie herself?

However, we couldn’t resist taking a peek at Sophie’s bathroom itself, bursting with statement pieces and bold design choices, here are three tips to steal from the icons disco bathroom.

How to achieve a Sophie Ellis-Bextor-style bathroom disco

1. Opt for a statement feature wall

Bathrooms are often places where many of us play it safe with wall decor. However, Sophie Ellis-Bextor has gone all out pairing her navy walls with a striking maximalist floral wallpaper. Set to be a big wallpaper trend this year, follow the pop-stars lead and be ahead of the crowds.

3. Don’t forget the small decor details

Sophie’s bathroom has been made disco ready with long rose gold-coloured foil streamers, star-shaped balloons and a glitterball in the bath. However, small details in a bathroom on a day to day basis should never be overlooked.

In the background, you can see black and white prints, and playful bath toys dotted around. These all add to the atmosphere of the bathroom. If you want to keep the glitterball all year round, we applaud you.

3. Be playful with coloured sanitaryware

Coloured sanitaryware is one of those marmite trends that summons up memories of avocado bathroom suites. However, if you are keen to tip your top in the trend, follow Sophie’s lead and opt for a pink toilet seat instead of committing to coloured porcelain for the next ten years.

All that is left is to enjoy your bathroom disco, which wouldn’t be complete without some sparkle – and Sophie’s comes courtesy of her dazzling, glittery ball gown that she wore when she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing. The glamorous figure-hugging outfit is covered in pink and gold rhinestones with a pink feathery skirt, and Sophie donned it again to belt out a hit for the Diet Coke campaign.

What do you think of Sophie’s bathroom disco – and how would you decorate yours?