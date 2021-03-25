We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fans of The Range will probably already know the store stocks artificial plants and you’ll also be aware that it’s a great place to shop if you want affordable buys. However, you may not have seen the latest The Range faux house plant collection of global-inspired greenery and decorative items that we’re about to show you (you can thank us later!).

It’s something you don’t want to miss, as these new pieces are perfect for the summer months. We’re talking faux succulents and tropical palms, decorative pots and fun jungle-inspired ornaments.

Why do we love them? Well opting for artificial plants means you can enjoy their look but spend less time caring for them – which is ideal if you’re not the green-fingered type.

With the pieces starting to appear online, you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled, though, as we think it’s likely they’ll be gone before you know it.

The Range faux houseplant collection

From Yukka to succulents and even eucalyptus, these lush-looking plants come in a range of pots and baskets, with tribal and geometric prints. We love the sweet little aloe plant, seen here in its grey and white planter.

Now, we mentioned ornaments and you won’t be disappointed, as this new collection is full of quirky pieces to treat your shelves and tables to. Would you go for the buddha head, or maybe an elephant or leopard statue?

Team the new buys with other pieces from The Range, such as lanterns and tasseled wall hangings for full-on global style.

Our three favourite buys

Want a closer look? It was hard to choose, but these are our top three products to snap up…

Yes, it’s plastic, but this little succulent has lifelike details on the leaves and we love the geometric planter it comes in. Put it on a stack of books, group it with other plants, or have it on a bedside table for a bit of pizazz.

Buy now: Geometric potted aloe, £14.99, The Range

Whatever plant you choose for this buddha head is going to look like his hair, so have fun choosing between a spiky mohawk design or long trailing fronds.

Buy now: Buddha planter, £14.99, The Range

Made from bamboo carefully wound in a simple but effective design, this lantern has a glass pillar inside for a candle. We love its little legs, which means it looks just as good on the floor as it does on a shelf or table.

Buy now: Gold bamboo lantern, £17.99, The Range

Not all of the range is online yet, but it’s coming, so make sure you check in regularly to see what’s new. We’d love to know what your favourite piece is – and whether you prefer artificial plants or the real deal?