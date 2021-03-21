We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There’s just something about a hexagonal tile. Modern, fun, and available in a range of sizes, it’s a versatile option that brings instant character. And it’s not just us that think so, as the #hexagontiles has been tagged to around 70,000 Instagram posts.

Similarly, Sanctuary Bathrooms revealed that Google figures show monthly searches for ‘hexagonal tiles’ increased by almost 50% in January and February compared to the same time last year. From a honeycomb motif made of neutral mini hexagons to large-scale iterations on a feature wall, they’re a failsafe way to add visual interest.

The hexagonal tile trend

If you’re renovating a bathroom or toilet, hexagonal tiles are a great bathroom tile idea. They inject personality while still offering a practical and easy-to-clean surface. You can lay them on the floor over under-floor heating, or take them all the way up the walls for a seamless, hotel-bathroom feel. Cost is of course a factor once you add labour and sealants too, but if you love the look, you should go for it.

They’re more playful and fun than traditional square or rectangular tiles, and bring something different to the ubiquitous subway tile. If you worry they could make your bathroom look dated in a few years’ time, fear not. Abbas Youssefi, design director at Porcelain Superstore says, ‘Shapes don’t really go out of fashion, bright and vibrant colours are what really tend to age a room.’

‘So if you’re looking for a long-term solution, you can play safe with geometrics like hexagons – just make sure to go with neutral shades,’ Abbas adds.

The hexagonal tile isn’t just for the bathroom, as it holds its own in hallways, kitchens, and utility rooms too. A patterned tile will do a brilliant job of hiding muddy paws or dirt brought in from city streets. And if you pick a pattern you love that reflects your personality, it’ll always make you smile when you come home.

Will you be embracing this trend?