Spotted: an Aldi hanging rope chair dupe that’s in stock AND on sale

Been lusting after a hanging rope chair for a while now? It’s your lucky day. Aldi’s one may be selling out fast, but this hanging rope chair we spotted at VonHaus is an exact replica, and it’s on sale. In fact, there are two of these available – one is a single size and the other a double. Choose depending on the size of your garden, patio or balcony, to relax (and swing) in the sun, in style.

These hanging rope chairs are perfect for hanging from a pergola, a tree or even for indoor use – just be sure to spruce yours up with cushions, blankets and some fairy lights. Prices start at a reasonable £39.99 for the single chair, while the double version is still only £79.99.

Hanging rope chairs are popular and for good reason, and we’ve seen these sell out within minutes everywhere from Aldi to La Redoute and Amazon even sometimes have stock. So, it goes without saying that it would be a smart idea to buy one of these chairs now. Here’s your chance to turn your garden into an Instagrammable haven – and to expand your outdoor seating while saving precious floor space.

VonHaus single hanging rope chair

Buy the single chair: VonHaus Hanging Chair, £59.99 £39.99

Measuring 135cm in diameter, this hanging rope chair is ideal for seating one person while they swing to the sound of summer. It’s easy to hang once you’ve found a sturdy support system, while it definitely makes a statement. It can also hold up to 110kg of weight.

Hang this chair indoors in the corner of a room or outside from your pergola. Wrap it with fairy lights, place a few cushions on it and get swinging. Oh, and don’t forget the outdoor rug you’ll want underneath it to cushion your feet, as well as the side table you will need to hold your drinks and your reading material.

Aldi sell an exact version of this single chair but in creme, for the same price – £39.99 – though it sells out fast and is only available to purchase online.

VonHaus double hanging rope chair

Buy the double chair: Double Rope Hanging Chair, £144.99 £79.99

What about the double version? This seats two and measures 130cm wide and 110cm deep. It’s white in colour and comfortable when sat on, while it’s not necessarily for two – use it to stretch your legs while catching some sun.

Hang this chair from your pergola – or a sturdy tree – and let it make a statement. It’s quite hard to miss and will be sure to wow your guests, all while taking up less floor space so as not to make your garden look smaller. A smart way to maximise your seating on a budget.

See how one Instagrammer, @house_to_home_no.17, styled her VonHaus hanging rope chair for some inspiration.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPi4KXOLZ36/

What do reviewers have to say about these hanging rope chairs? Good things, it seems, as Paula W claims “I really do love them (bought two) and have replaced the old kids swings with these, added fairy lights to the frame and am just waiting for some prayer flag bunting and a wind chime to finish off the look. The kids like sitting in them and so do we!”. Michelle A says “I love my swing chair it’s exactly like the picture, ready assembled and fantastic value for money!” and from Johanna B – “Perfect little hanging chair, I’m using it in the garden. It’s so pretty with a fluffy sheepskin rug and cushions. Arrived really quickly and packaged well. Very happy with my purchase”.

Both of these hanging rope chairs come with free delivery which takes 3-5 working days. Next day delivery is only £2.99 if you want to enjoy your new chair this weekend. What are you waiting for?

Hurry up and grab this bargain before they all sell out – you’ve been warned!