Have you put off buying new garden furniture so far this year? Whether you’ve been waiting for reassurance of continued sunshine or simply the best deal, it’s paid off to wait! This week Wilko are offering unbeatable discounts on its garden furniture range

Customers can save up to a third off the original prices. We say, now is the perfect time to shop garden furniture. Making a saving, still with plenty of time (fingers crossed) to enjoy the summer sunshine ahead.

Wilko garden furniture sale

The garden egg chair – £70 off

Save £70 when you buy this year’s must-have egg chair. Wilko’s beautifully rustic design features a robust metal construction, lined with comfy plush cushions. Due to the high-back plump cushions, which wrap around to envelope those seated, this chair offers extreme comfort when relaxing outdoors.

Sit back and enjoy that feeling even more, knowing you’ve made such a great saving – compared to buying it earlier at full price.

Buy now: Country Snuggle Garden Chair, now £130 (was £200), Wilko

The garden corner sofa dining set – £135 off

Create the ultimate chic place for outdoor dining and socializing with a trendy corner sofa set. This stylish set comprises a smart rattan-effect corner sofa, table and stool set. Often a corner sofa set is sold with a coffee table, rather than a dining table. This set is more multifunctional for entertaining – therefore even better value for money.

When it came into stores at the start of the season this set was on offer for the reasonable price of £400. In the sale it is now an outstandingly affordable £265.

The sofa and stools come complete with outdoor cushions to provide comfort. The tables features a tempered-glass top, to add a sophisticated touch while retaining a practical design element.

Buy now: Palma Rattan Effect Garden Corner Dining Set, now £265 (was £400), Wilko

The extending wood table and chairs set – £100 off

You can’t go far wrong with a classic FSC solid wooden outdoor table and chairs set. This timeless dining set is ideal for entertaining on a larger scale, thanks to the extending nature of the table. The original price of £300 was already a bargain for a generous table, six regular dining chairs and two armchairs – the new price makes it a steal!

All the chairs are folding, making for easy storage. To preserve the wood, to ensure it’s in tip top condition for years to come we recommend keeping it under shelter when the great British weather takes a turn for the worst.

Keep it looking as good as new and you’ll get plenty more years out of this set, making the reduced price tag even better value.

Buy now: Wooden Extending 8 Seat Set, now £200 (was £300), Wilko

The garden corner sofa – £100 off

If you already have an outdoor dining table, or perhaps not too fussed either way, a corner sofa with a coffee table is a great solution. The corner sofa is king for outdoor spaces right now. Not only do they make the best use of small spaces, by utilising corners, they really help to welcome the indoors out.

Garden sofas are a great way to make our outdoor and indoor spaces feel more cohesive – a trend that continues to grow.

This set is complete with a fashionable brown rattan effect sofa and a matching low level coffee table.

Buy now: Palma Rattan Effect Garden Corner Longer Set, £200 (was £300), Wilko

Happy sale shopping, let’s just hope the sun stays out to enjoy the new garden furniture.