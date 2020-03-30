We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you are struggling to get your cooker gleaming like new, this budget Wilko stainless steel cleaner could do the trick.

Our cookers take a lot of battering during the day when working from home. There’s the inevitable nugget of porridge hardening under the rings, splashes of soup and lumps of tomato that ran away from the bolognese.

However, even after a vigilant scrub and buff, our cooker always seems to lacklustre. That’s not to mention the dreaded white swirls that never seem to buff out.

But, one savvy Mum posted in the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips Facebook group her secret to keeping her cooker spotless for just £1. Liv Lawrence revealed that she used Wilko stainless steel cleaner to achieve the streak-free finish.

‘I can’t actually believe this stuff,’ she wrote in the Facebook post. ‘I usually use Cif perfect finish stainless steel cleaner, but today I was in Wilko and saw this for just £1!!!’

‘Thought I’d give it a go, not expecting much, but it’s so much better than Cif and also cheaper!’ she adds. ‘Not a streak in sight. Used a Minky pad to apply and then Minky green glass and window cloth to buff.’

She finished the post with a caption of her gleaming cooker. It’s safe to say that the results speak for themselves, just look at that shine! If we didn’t know any better, we’d say the cooker was brand new.

Fellow members of the Facebook group were equally impressed with the post clocking up 378 likes.

‘Will need to try this,’ commented one admirer.

‘Looks super! Thanks for the tip,’ wrote another.

The Wilko stainless steel cleaner has already proven to be a sellout hit. However, it is back in stock in stores and should be available to buy online from Wilko soon.

Wilko stores have remained open during the lockdown to allow customers to shop for essentials. However, standard delivery is still available, taking between 3 to 5 working days.