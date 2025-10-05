This clever Instagram hack transforms an ugly TV with a Habitat frame – the 5 simple steps to recreate it
If you hate looking at your TV when it's not in use, this one's for you
As much as we all love snuggling up in front of the telly, there’s no denying that when a TV isn't in use, it can be a bit of an eyesore. This is where a genius frame hack comes into play, stylishly covering the TV screen; it’s one of the best ways to hide a TV.
This clever and creative hack comes courtesy of DIY, interiors and lifestyle influencer, Charlotte Coleman (@wiltshirewonderland), whose viral video depicting her using a frame to hide her TV has amassed over 6,000 likes on Instagram. And now she's revealing how you can do it, too.
Using Habitat’s A1 Wavy Wooden Picture Frame (£80), Charlotte expertly used artwork to cover her TV, and she's now shared with us her step-by-step guide as well as the inspiration behind the project. Although she is keen to point out that ‘this is not a tutorial’!
Now, hiding a TV using artwork isn’t exactly a new concept. Not only is it a chic step up from nineties TV cupboards, but at the start of the year, we were swooning over Stacey Dooley’s Movingframe to hide her TV.
However, Stacey’s set-up will cost you around £1599, which is by no means cheap. What I love about Charlotte’s method is that it provides a more accessible and affordable way to hide your TV and elevate your living room ideas.
‘I put the TV in the bedroom when I had the flu and was stuck in bed for a few days. We decided to keep the TV in the bedroom, but I hate looking at it when it’s off. I don't like it being the first thing I see when I wake up, so I decided to hide it. I hid the TV in my sitting room behind art, so was inspired to try something similar,’ Charlotte said, explaining the inspiration behind her project.
And if you want to do it too, here’s everything Charlotte recommends to hide your TV with artwork.
What you need
- Large picture frame (This A1-size frame from Habitat worked well for a 43-inch TV)
- Heavy-duty ball-bearing drawer sliders (soft-close recommended) - you can pick a pair up for £12.99 on Amazon
- Strong wall plugs and screws - this wall anchor set is just £16.99 on Amazon
- Wood blocks (cut to size for clearance and mounting) - get some for £9.99 at Amazon
- Extra-strong wood glue - Gorilla Wood Glue is £5.41 on Amazon right now
- Artwork or print for the frame
- Drill, level, tape measure, saw, screwdriver
Method
Follow Charlotte's step-by-step guide to complete the hack.
1. Plan and measure carefully
Measure your TV and wall mount. The picture frame needs to be larger than the TV to fully conceal it when closed. Allow extra clearance for the thickness of the TV and mount - the biggest challenge is getting these measurements right.
2. Prepare the frame
Attach wooden blocks around the back of the frame – Charlottw used extra strong wood. These give the frame the extra depth it needs to clear the TV when sliding and provide fixing points for the drawer sliders.
If your frame has clips to open and change the artwork, glue small wooden blocks between the clips so you can still access them, allowing you to swap out art later.
3. Fit the drawer sliders to the wall
Mark where the sliders will sit, making sure they are level and positioned to fully cover the TV when closed. Secure them directly to the wall using heavy-duty wall plugs and screws.
Always drill into studs or use robust fixings, the frame is heavy and needs proper support!
4. Attach the frame to the sliders
Screw the frame’s wooden blocks onto the moving sections of the drawer sliders. Double-check that the frame can glide smoothly without catching on the TV or wall.
5. Finish and style
Add your chosen artwork to the frame. When the TV is hidden, it looks like a gallery piece; when open, your TV is ready for use.
For optimum success, Charlotte recommends you don’t skimp on materials - especially your fixings. After all, this has to support the weight of your frame for long periods of time, so it needs to be strong.
‘I am over the moon with how it turned out. I wasn’t sure it would work - it turned out even better than I thought!’ she concluded.
Choose a print
Perhaps the most fun part - chose a fun new print for your frame!
Hiding your TV with artwork is a great way to conceal an ugly television, while injecting more of your style and personality to a room without breaking the bank. And with the frame in place, you can swap out artwork as much as you want. Are you tempted to give it a try?
