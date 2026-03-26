Home decorator Ammarah Hasham is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts infusing her rental house with plenty of personality. See the rest of her articles here.

There are many layers to one’s renting journey. And if you have recently joined me here via Open House, here is a quick re-introduction: I am a serial renter, fully at peace with it and secretly enjoy finding creative solutions to personalise a temporary space.

In our case, renting offers mobility without being weighed down, the ability to say yes to opportunities and aligns with our lifestyle choices. Honestly, I get this odd little buzz from it.

Article continues below

You can probably relate to this; a new house feels like a fresh start and a golden chance to crack on with KonMari-esque cleaning that you promised yourself ages ago, finally getting rid of those random cables that don’t belong to any electronic device in the house, the bedsheets you were meant to take to charity and the doomed Vinted pile - let’s not even talk about that.

Having lived in three different countries and across many rentals, it has allowed us to move lightly and live in congruence with our priorities. Peace of mind, really. But it all starts with getting the fundamentals sorted.

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

1. Bring someone to view the property with you

OK, this one is based on sheer experience. I know my excitement levels are at their highest every time I move. On the day of viewing, I am usually starry eyed, already picturing the life inside a home before I have even checked the basics.

All that new home energy can blur your critical thinking. One is either too tired or too excited (definitely me) during a house move, and that is exactly when having a second pair of eyes comes in handy.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While I am secretly visualising where my favourite Wendy Morrison rug will sit, it honestly helps to have someone else checking the water pressure and sniffing out any damp smells I might accidentally overlook. So bring backup.

I am not saying do not trust your own judgement, after all, it is a very personal decision at the end of the day, but it is always worth having someone with you for a thorough viewing. Remember, what you miss at a viewing often becomes what frustrates you daily.

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

2. Document everything before you move in

Take photos. Of everything.

Trust me, I am not being dramatic here. I know the temptation of unpacking ASAP, but hold on! Get your phone out first. All that documentation is your protection. It is the simplest way to safeguard your deposit and avoid being charged for any pre-existing damage months or years down the line.

Photograph any stains. Take evidence of any cracks. Grab clear shots of any marks on that worktop. Do not assume 'they will know it is already there' because many-a-times, as the tenancy ends, no one remembers a thing.

If you are feeling extra organised here, print those photos (a basic printer will do), make a folder in case your phone gets lost, or files get deleted by mistake. The proof is still there. It may feel excessive in the moment, but it’s better safe than sorry.

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

3. Pay the rent on time

Now that the groundwork is sorted, the next one feels obvious. Pay the rent on time.

Renting is a relationship built on mutual respect and trust. While we expect landlords to handle repairs, safety checks and their responsibilities properly. So it only makes sense to honour our side of the agreement too.

Paying on time is basic etiquette. Unless something genuinely unforeseen happens and you have spoken to your landlord in advance, rent should not become a guessing game.

I think of it as a signal from our side that the house is in responsible hands. When your rent goes out consistently and without any drama, you cultivate a smooth dynamic with your landlord. And practically speaking, it puts you in a stronger position if you want to request a small change, ask for flexibility or need understanding at some point.

The savvy renter formula, as you have probably gathered, is plain and simple:

Be observant.

Be organised.

Be reliable.