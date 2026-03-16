Home decorator and content creator Grace H is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on colourful home design, mixing vintage pieces with new and making personality-filled spaces. See the rest of her articles here.

I’m really not one to impose rules or instructions on anyone. In fact, whenever I see one of those Instagram reels barking at me to 'Stop scrolling because you need to do X, Y, and Z', I instantly swipe past in a silent act of rebellion. I’ve never liked being told what to do - my Mum will certainly attest to that - and I very much prefer to beat to my own drum.

That said, there are a few guidelines in interior styling that I actually swear by. Today, we’re going back to basics with some of the tips I’ve picked up along the way that might help you figure out why a space in your home doesn’t feel quite 'right'.

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1. Breathing space is important

We’ve all seen those perfectly curated shelves with the ideal balance of height, scale, and negative space but in reality, that’s so hard to achieve. We want it to look stylish without looking like we tried too hard, and the secret is simply giving things breathing space.

It shouldn't look perfect because, at the end of the day, you actually live here - so don’t be tempted to fill every square inch, especially the middle of a shelf. I love this image from Claire because it’s the perfect proof that not all space has to be filled.

(Image credit: @charnwoodtowers)

2. The power of odd numbers

When mixing and matching objects try to stick to the power of odd numbers – three or five generally work best. The 'Rule of Three' adds visual interest and prevents a space from looking too uniform. It’s why we see three pendants over a kitchen island or a triptych of art in a hallway – it just works.

If you needed a sign to embrace the rule of three, Amelia’s stunning lighting trio is the perfect example.

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(Image credit: @amelialucyhome)

3. Your rug is (probably) too small

Speaking of things feeling 'off', your rug is probably too small. I know the feeling - you find the perfect rug, but the smaller size is soooo much cheaper. Resist the urge! It’s a false economy because a 'floating' rug will never look right, and you’ll end up replacing it.

I’ve shared this before, but as a reminder, a living room rug should be large enough for at least the two front legs of your sofa to sit on, and in a dining room, it needs to be wide enough to house the table and chairs comfortably even when they’re pulled out.

Our large living room rug is a Dunelm find - it’s 6.5ft x 9.5ft and was only £179. Is it my forever dream rug? No. But I’d much rather have the right size than a showstopper that’s simply too small for the room.

Spend more and future you will be very grateful – promise!

(Image credit: Grace H)

4. Go long or go home (curtain length)

I am personally never a fan of a short curtain. I understand the radiator/heat loss argument, but 'half-mast' curtains just don't look chic to me.

If you live in an old, drafty house like I do, try hanging long curtains on the outside (for the aesthetic) and layering a practical Roman blind in a complementary colour inside the frame for daily use.

5. Scale and proportion

Size matters. I recently shared an edit of my favourite lamps on Instagram, along with a top tip: as a rule of thumb, a lampshade’s width should be roughly the same as the height of the base. When in doubt, always go bigger!

The same goes for statement ceiling pendants. It can be painful to spend the extra money (I promise I’m not just encouraging you to part with your hard-earned cash for the sake of it), but a 40cm+ light is almost always better than a 30cm one that gets lost in the volume of the room.

A tiny light floating in a big space just makes my heart sad; it needs presence. My Alice Palmer Pantry shade is a total favourite of mine; it really anchors the dining area and proves that the right scale changes everything

Of course, you don’t want to overscale everything - balance is always the goal.

(Image credit: Grace H)

6. Mix the 'new and shiny' with vintage

I usually find that when a room feels a bit too 'new and shiny' or a tad too matchy, it’s just missing a bit of soul.

The quickest fix? Add something with a past. Whether it’s a vintage armchair with fresh upholstery, an old lamp base paired with a new shade, or even just some antique brass candlesticks, those storied pieces make a space feel instantly lived in.

I shared an article here about why I love mixing vintage with new.

7. Height matters

Placement is just as important as the item itself. For art, the centre of a painting should be roughly at eye level, around 145–152cm. Side tables should be roughly the same height as the top of your mattress so you can reach your morning coffee without a workout!

And please, hang your curtain poles higher than you think; about 10cm–20cm is the sweet spot for creating the illusion of taller ceilings and grander windows.

We recently did this with a faux blind on a non-opening toilet window, hanging it much higher than the actual glass, and it completely transformed the space. It’s such a clever way to dress something that is otherwise purely non-functional.

This side table arrangement from Rebecca is a masterclass in scale, height, vintage touches, and odd numbers - top of the class!

(Image credit: @casa_de_haro)

8. The fifth wall

While you’re looking up, don’t neglect the 'fifth wall'. I’m not sure when white became the default, but your ceilings deserve some love. Try:

Colour Drenching: Taking your wall colour up and over the ceiling looks incredibly sophisticated (and saves you time on cutting in!).

Taking your wall colour up and over the ceiling looks incredibly sophisticated (and saves you time on cutting in!). Colour Capping: This is a big trend for 2026 - using a tonal shift of colour that gets deeper as it goes up the wall.

This is a big trend for 2026 - using a tonal shift of colour that gets deeper as it goes up the wall. Wallpaper: A statement wallpapered ceiling can add pattern and print in a more unconventional way, and I’m here for it.

Whatever you do, try to move away from that stark, 'builder’s special' white and give your ceiling some personality too. If ever there was an argument for it, take a look at this absolutely sensational hallway by Lara.

(Image credit: @lara.bezzina)

Take these tips as suggestions rather than 'must-dos' (a 'pick and mix' of styling advice, if you will), and remember that the best homes are the ones that break a few rules along the way.

At the end of the day, your home should feel like you, not a carbon copy of a home you saw on Pinterest. While I’ll always be the first to tell you to ignore trends and do exactly what makes your heart happy, these little tweaks to scale, height, and breathing space are really just the quiet anchors that make a room feel intentional rather than accidental.