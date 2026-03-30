Home decorator and content creator Grace H is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on colourful home design, mixing vintage pieces with new and making personality-filled spaces. See the rest of her articles here.

We’ve all been there: pouring our heart, soul, and entire Pinterest boards into the perfect hallway, only to let the landing become the forgotten middle child of the house.

While the hallway gets the fancy tiles and the wow factor, the landing is often treated as a glorified thoroughfare - a corridor of doors you just rush past to get somewhere better. But I’m here to argue that both spaces deserve to be destinations in their own right.

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Whether your space is grand or teeny-tiny, you can break them into two distinct "chapters" that tell different stories. After all, these are the highest-traffic areas in your home - shouldn't they get a little love?

The Hallway: The ultimate first impression

Think of the hallway as the "vibe-setter". It’s not just a link between rooms; it’s the space that tells guests exactly who you are and how you live the minute they step through the door.

Let's be honest, it’s also a functional dumping ground. In my house, that means a mountain of shoes, coats, and an ever-growing collection of tote bags (and no, I won’t part with any - they all have a specific purpose despite what my Other Half thinks!). Plus, if you live in a drafty period home like mine, it’s also essentially a wind tunnel so it needs to feel cosy the moment you step through the door.

(Image credit: Grace H)

The Landing: The "in-between" mystery

The clue is in the name: it’s where you ‘land’ between flights. Usually, we just paint it the same colour as the hallway and call it a day.

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It’s true purpose can feel a little vague, but it’s actually a prime opportunity for a "mini destination".

How to create flow (without matching everything)

In our Victorian home, we were gifted a wide hallway full of original features, but the landing was... well, pretty unremarkable. I wanted them to feel seamlessly connected but with their own distinct personalities.

Here’s how we tackled the transition...

1. The great panelling cut-off

We (and by "we," I mean my legend of a brother-in-law) added panelling downstairs. We decided to stop it right at the bend of the stairs. Why? Because panelling the whole way up felt too heavy for the top floor. Stopping it there also gave me a blank canvas to do something different upstairs.

(Image credit: Grace H)

2. The woodwork dilemma

This took ages to decide! Downstairs, the skirting is a bold, earthy red and we’ve taken the colour across the front door to create impact. I considered carrying that red all the way up, but I just couldn't face repainting the black stairs.

In the end, we kept the woodwork black on the landing and stairs. It creates a crisp, intentional break between the two levels (and no, it wasn’t just laziness... it was a design choice… mostly).

(Image credit: Grace H)

3. The colour story

Downstairs: Burnt earthy red panelling topped with a warm off-white above. The vibe is a mix of greens, reds, blacks, and brass.

(Image credit: Grace H)

Upstairs: We ditched the red and took that same off-white from floor to ceiling. This keeps the light moving and makes the landing feel airy. I’ve introduced pops of blue in the mirror and a multi-coloured patterned runner to tie my (admittedly unfinished) gallery wall together.

4. Flooring and texture

Downstairs, practicality meets pattern with mud-proof tiles that served as the blueprint for our entire scheme. I pulled the deep reds and moody greens directly from the tilework to create a cohesive flow.

For the landing, we stripped it back to the original reconditioned floorboards. To stop it feeling cold, I added a vintage rug to ground the space and bring in that much needed warmth.

(Image credit: @fromlondontomanchester)

5. Intentional lighting

I used lighting to signal the change in mood. Downstairs feels traditional with a pair of structural glass globes.

Upstairs, I went modern with a single colourful modern. It makes the landing feel like a curated space rather than an afterthought.

6. Framing the view: Window dressings

Then there’s the matter of the windows (and doors!). Downstairs, we added a much-needed navy and white thermal-lined curtain over the front door. It’s purely practical for keeping those Manchester draughts at bay, but it also adds a lovely touch of theatrics every time we close up for the night.

Upstairs, I wanted to keep that same colour story since the landing window is visible from the hallway, but I didn't want a carbon copy. We opted for a crisp gingham Roman blind instead. It gives us that point of difference and a bit of a pattern-play moment while still feeling like part of the same family.

7. Small space wins

Downstairs is all about "stuff" - bespoke shoe storage, a console table for keys, and statement knobs. Upstairs, we didn't have room for a cosy armchair (the dream!), so I played with vertical space instead. A narrow mirror bounces light around, and the gallery wall adds interest.

(Image credit: @fromlondontomanchester)

We did try a large plant up here previously, but due to the low light, he sadly didn’t make it (RIP Kenneth). Now, I've settled for a simple, stylish basket to hold the hairdryer - because in the battle of aesthetics vs. reality, practicality wins every time.

The 'Great Divide' doesn't have to be a decorating dilemma. By giving your landing its own identity, you’re not just filling a corridor; you’re creating a little pocket of joy in a space you walk through fifty times a day.

It doesn’t take a structural overhaul to make it feel intentional- sometimes it’s as simple as a bold rug, a well-placed mirror, or a statement light that says, 'I meant to do this'.

(Image credit: Grace H)

Don't be afraid to draw a line (literally, in the case of the panelling) and let your hallway and landing tell two different stories. After all, life is too short for boring thoroughfares.

Just maybe skip the giant floor plants if your light levels are as low as mine. Sorry again, Kenneth.