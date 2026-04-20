I wish I had a bigger hallway — is a porch the answer? I asked the pros for the 3 best ways to achieve more space in this part of my home

Every day, I am reminded that I wish I had a bigger hallway. I take my dog Blossom out for a walk three times a day, as she will attest (if she could talk), the hallway is not big enough for both of us.

Blossom will be itching to go, spinning in excitement by the front door, which is exactly where I put my coat and shoes, and it's a daily dance between Blossom and I to get ready for walkies in the cramped space. Something similar happens whenever I have my food shopping or a parcel delivered, where I'll usually have to tuck the deliveries into the living room door way to be able to move enough to close the front door.

I've long considered whether adding a porch might be the solution to a little bit more breathing space, but as someone who understands the benefit of making better use of existing space before adding more, I spoke to the experts to see what other options I may have.

Article continues below

1. Declutter

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Hallways are the ideal storage spot for storing coats, shoes, backs and dog paraphernalia, and mine is no different. But I'm certain that all that clutter is doing my small hall no favours whatsoever.

So before I even think about remodelling or adding more space, I'm going to try these decluttering methods as a free way to achieve as much extra space as possible.

'There's nothing worse than walking through the door and being bombarded with coats, bags and unsent parcels (and then tripping over a mountain of shoes),' says Ideal Home's decluttering expert Lauren Bradbury. 'And all of that clutter will make a hallway seem even smaller. Donate or sell anything you don’t use or need anymore and then see if you can store seasonal items elsewhere when they’re not required.'

Storivo Shoe Organiser £10.82 at Amazon UK With 16 slots, this shoe organiser could help me neatly store seasonal shoes easily elsewhere in home to get them out of the hallway when I don't immediately need them. Shoe Storage Bench With Padded Seat £59.99 at Wayfair UK Multipurpose hallway furniture is another great way I could reduce clutter in my hallway. Shoes and Blossom's harness, lead and coat could all sit in this organiser, and I'd have a little spot to sit while taking off shoes, which could double up as a suitable place to put my food shop when it arrives. John Lewis Slatted Bamboo Shoe Cabinet, 2 Tier £265 at John Lewis This slatted bamboo shoe cabinet would be ideal in my hallway. It'll hide shoes away and provide a space for me to leave my keys and sunglasses (and maybe a stash of poo bags so I don't forget them before a dog walk!)

2. Remodel the existing space

(Image credit: Future/David Giles)

Once I've decluttered, if the space still feels too small, then doing a bit of internal remodelling by knocking down, moving or altering walls between my hall and living room is another option I'm prepared to consider,