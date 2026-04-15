Home decorator and content creator Leah Hodson is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on overhauling a home with clever DIY and decorating tricks. See the rest of her articles here.

It’s been 11 weeks since the start of our renovation – a side return extension and kitchen renovation, which our builder originally estimated would take 5 weeks! Like most renovations, we’ve overrun – a combination of terrible weather, structural issues, last minute design changes, and the fact that all extensions seem to overrun!

We’ve had our fair share of problems, and with these, the ever-growing unforeseen costs that come with it. Our budget feels like it is quickly running out! Therefore, I’ve been trying to be clever with how I’m spending our money – investing in things that would be costly to change later, whilst saving on things now that don’t cost much to redo at a later date.

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Here are the 5 ways I managed to save on our renovation design decisions without compromising on the finish.

1. Worktops

Kitchens will always be a big investment, not just the units but the worktops, handles, and appliances are all big expenses too. I’ve always disliked the style of the laminate worktops in my kitchens, so for years I have romanticised about having marble countertops or quartz – anything else compared to what I had!

One thing I didn’t know when it comes to worktops, was that specialised cutting equipment is needed if I chose marble or quartz. This obviously costs more based on material and effort needed, in addition to the higher upfront costs of marble or quartz.

Upon further research, I found compact laminate. It's much cheaper, more durable than quartz and most importantly, it can be cut using carpentry tools. To me, compact laminate is the happy medium between quartz and traditional laminate!

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2. Handles

Cabinet hardware is one of those design details that subtly elevates a space. However, the price for handles varies widely depending on style and material. I think purchasing the right style is very important even if you’re looking to change it in the future.

The challenge is finding one that doesn’t scream cheap but doesn’t break the bank at the same time. Sleek, timeless and beautifully made, the handles from French Furniture Fittings fit my budget and are the perfect finishing touch! I used their handles in the IKEA Billy hack for my husband’s office and it's the little design details like this that makes me smile when I’m in the room.

3. Double doors

To let in more light in, I planned on using glazed double doors to borrow light from other rooms. Thankfully, when we first moved in, our neighbour was getting rid of their pine double doors which I salvaged, thinking I could one day make a greenhouse out of those doors… two years later, I’m finally installing them in my home!

It’s surprising how much I saved by getting the double doors free, so don’t forget to see what’s available local to you.

To meet building regulations, fire rated doors are required for doors leading to a stairwell or protected hallway in properties over two stories. Because our hallway doesn’t get much natural light, I need glazed fire doors to borrow light from the kitchen and these often cost upwards of £1k.

I managed to find a pair of glazed fire doors from DoorDeals for under £700 – they weren’t quite in the style I wanted (two frames at the bottom), however we gave them a call and they agreed to make them with a single frame, which was a huge win for me. Not a massive saving in the grand scheme of things, but a saving nonetheless!

(Image credit: Leah Hodson)

4. Lighting

Another thing no one else tells you about a renovation is how much it costs to install lights, sockets and switches, which are generally charged per point.

In our modern world of technology, you can never have enough switches to charge all your devices! So I have chosen to install as many points as I could in each room, to my husband’s distress.

I was initially planning on saving on face plates by leaving them in the builder grade white plastic faceplates provided by the electrician. However, upon searching for brass faceplates that don’t break the bank, I found Varilight. They look well made and don’t cost a fortune like solid brass ones, and everything can be done in one go.

5. Flooring

Initially I wanted herringbone tiled floors, but when I was quoted £100/m2 by our tiler to install them (on top of the cost of the tiles), I quickly changed my mind!

Flooring is something that is installed last, so I’m inclined to go with glue-down LVT where I can do it myself instead of hiring a professional to lay the flooring, saving me on installation costs. That’s still a decision in progress, but it’s something that we are really considering after our budget has pretty much evaporated, plus I’ve always wanted to give it a go. Let’s see what happens!

I finally understand the premium placed on already extended homes – they don’t get to where they are without a multitude of headaches! While the process can feel overwhelming at times, there are always ways to approach it more thoughtfully and hopefully, more cost-effectively.

I hope this has given you a few ideas on where you might be able to save during your own renovation, without compromising on what really matters.