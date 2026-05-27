7 things people with cool gardens in a heatwave always have – simple tricks and features that ensure a thriving outdoor space even in hot weather
They know how to stay cool outdoors
Every time a heatwave arrives, I notice that there are some gardens that feel like complete sun traps and others that somehow stay cool and comfortable even in soaring temperatures.
If you've been wondering how to keep your garden cool in a heatwave, it turns out the most comfortable outdoor spaces all tend to share a few of the same features, and most of them are quite easy to recreate.
After trying to stop my own garden from becoming unbearably hot during warm spells, I've realised the best garden ideas for heatwaves are often the simplest. From genius shade ideas to moving struggling plants before they scorch, these are the things people with cool gardens in a heatwave always seem to have nailed.
1. Plenty of shade
Some of the coolest gardens always have somewhere to escape direct sun, especially during the hottest part of the day, depending on which direction they face.
Whether it's a pergola, parasol, shade sail or a canopy of trees, having some areas of shade makes a huge difference to how a garden feels during a heatwave. I love this double parasol from Amazon as it's a quick way to get lots of shade into your garden fast.
I've also noticed that the best gardens layer shade where possible, like combining climbing plants with a pergola roof or sheltering seating beside tall planting so the space feels cooler naturally.
2. Light coloured furniture and paving
Dark patios can become a bit of a heat trap during hot weather, while pale stone, gravel and lighter-coloured outdoor furniture help reflect sunlight instead of absorbing it.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
It's a detail you don't fully appreciate until you walk barefoot across a patio in a heatwave and realise that some materials hold a lot more heat than others. Even adding an outdoor rug like this green and white striped outdoor rug, £15 from Habitat at Argos, or lighter accessories such as outdoor cushions can help soften the baking effect of large paved areas.