7 things people with cool gardens in a heatwave always have – simple tricks and features that ensure a thriving outdoor space even in hot weather

Every time a heatwave arrives, I notice that there are some gardens that feel like complete sun traps and others that somehow stay cool and comfortable even in soaring temperatures.

If you've been wondering how to keep your garden cool in a heatwave, it turns out the most comfortable outdoor spaces all tend to share a few of the same features, and most of them are quite easy to recreate.

After trying to stop my own garden from becoming unbearably hot during warm spells, I've realised the best garden ideas for heatwaves are often the simplest. From genius shade ideas to moving struggling plants before they scorch, these are the things people with cool gardens in a heatwave always seem to have nailed.

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1. Plenty of shade

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

Some of the coolest gardens always have somewhere to escape direct sun, especially during the hottest part of the day, depending on which direction they face.

Whether it's a pergola, parasol, shade sail or a canopy of trees, having some areas of shade makes a huge difference to how a garden feels during a heatwave. I love this double parasol from Amazon as it's a quick way to get lots of shade into your garden fast.

I've also noticed that the best gardens layer shade where possible, like combining climbing plants with a pergola roof or sheltering seating beside tall planting so the space feels cooler naturally.

VonHaus Pop Up Gazebo 3 X 3m £62.99 at Amazon This gazebo is ideal for popping up and creating shade in your garden, and can even be folded up into a handy carry case so you can store it with ease. B&Q Klikstrom Alizé Rectangular Pergola, (W)3.95m x (D)2.9m x (H)2.33m £400 at B&Q Looking for a pergola with a retractable roof? Look no further. Not only will it be an attractive addition to your garden, but it also has a strong powder coated frame. Primrose 6m X 4.2m Triangle Waterproof Sun Shade Canopy £12 at B&Q Available in lots of different colours, this shade sail is an absolute bargain and is incredibly easy to install. Simply attach to a wall, fence, or connect to a steel pole for instant shade.

2. Light coloured furniture and paving

(Image credit: Future PLC / Andrew Twort)

Dark patios can become a bit of a heat trap during hot weather, while pale stone, gravel and lighter-coloured outdoor furniture help reflect sunlight instead of absorbing it.

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It's a detail you don't fully appreciate until you walk barefoot across a patio in a heatwave and realise that some materials hold a lot more heat than others. Even adding an outdoor rug like this green and white striped outdoor rug, £15 from Habitat at Argos, or lighter accessories such as outdoor cushions can help soften the baking effect of large paved areas.