Convenience zones are the secret to making your outdoor cooking space work harder this summer – from social zones to prep areas, here's how to create a functional layout

When designing the interiors of our homes, so much thought goes into ensuring a kitchen is as practical as possible. So as our outdoor cooking spaces get bigger and better every year, it's only natural that we pay more attention to creating functional convenience zones alfresco.

In an outdoor kitchen, convenience is more important than anything else. Once you've spent an afternoon repeatedly trekking back indoors to collect crockery and cooking tools you've forgotten, you'll know that an outdoor kitchen needs to have just as much practicality as your indoor cooking space.

Convenience kitchens take practicality one step further - by zoning the area for prep, socialising and decor, it means that your outdoor kitchen will include absolutely everything for any eventuality. These 3 expert-approved tips will help you achieve it.

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1. Put cooking first

(Image credit: Garden House Design)

In an outdoor kitchen, practicality is absolutely key. BBQs and pizza ovens can be messy, so ensuring you have enough space in your cooking zone for the practical prep will keep your outdoor kitchen as tidy as possible.

'The cooking zone is the hardest working area of any outdoor kitchen, so practicality has to come first. Allow generous space on either side of your BBQ or pizza oven for prep and serving, and don't overlook ventilation, it's easily forgotten at the planning stage but makes a real difference to how comfortable the space is to cook in and for guests too!', explains Joanna Humphreys, fire and stove specialist at Direct Stoves.

If you don't have much surface space, adding on another freestanding outdoor kitchen unit will allow you to build on the space over time, creating more prep room as your kitchen evolves.

Wayfair.co.uk Beliani Outdoor Kitchen Island Brucoli Acacia Wood Brown £109.99 at Wayfair UK This outdoor kitchen unit is perfect for adding extra prep space to any size of garden. Dunelm Terazza Outdoor Kitchen Double Unit £489 at Dunelm If you have a smaller outdoor kitchen, this Dunelm two door unit is the perfect shape and size. Cox & Cox Malmo Outdoor Storage Cabinet - Two Doors £450 at Cox and Cox The warm wood of this kitchen cabinet from Cox & Cox makes for perfect kitchen storage.

2. Allow areas for decoration

(Image credit: Marlborough Tiles)

While outdoor kitchens started as functional surfaces and cabinets for cooking, they've gradually evolved to look more like the cooking spaces we create inside our homes. This means including zones that operate as decorative areas, where you can create a bespoke look rather than focusing solely on the cooking elements.

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'To get the most out of your outdoor kitchen zones, it’s key to view it as another room in the home. Creating a space that seamlessly blends the indoors and out will provide a space that can be enjoyed throughout the summer. When considering the best cabinetry, layering is key,' explains Al Bruce, kitchen expert and founder of Olive & Barr.

'Pair wooden cabinets with stone or metal worktops for a tactile and grounding palette. Add open shelving for an area to add decorative touches, but also to house an array of potted herbs,' he adds.

Garden Trading St Mawes Drinks Trough 80cm - Galvanised Steel, Silver £36 at Garden Trading This galvanised steel trough will mimic the look of plant beds, while providing the perfect space to store cold drinks. Dunelm Scalloped Edge Smooth Fibre Clay Plant Pot £25 at Dunelm Adding these terracotta plant pots around a garden will add colour and greenery to the space. nkuku Reclaimed Iron Kadai With Grill - Small £250 at nkuku A fire pit is perfect for a Cotswold outdoor kitchen - this reclaimed iron style feels authentic and unpolished.