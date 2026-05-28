5 things that people with a tidy outdoor space always have – space-savvy solutions to declutter and organise your garden for summer

They say that a tidy house is a tidy mind, but the same applies to your outdoor space, too. After all, many people find it difficult to enjoy their gardens or balconies when it’s a cluttered mess of furniture, plant pots, toys and more. And when the weather is this glorious, you need to make the most of your outdoor space.

Yes, there’s nothing quite like sitting in the garden while the temperatures are soaring and the sun is shining. But gardens in the UK are often multi-use areas, serving as chill-out spaces, outdoor kitchens, growing spaces, and kids’ play areas. And this can result in a disorganised, cluttered outdoor area that’s overrun with so many things.

But if you want a spotless patio, a clear grass area, or just a garden that doesn’t fill you with dread every time you open the back door, it’s well worth taking inspiration from the things that people with tidy outdoor spaces always have. And these space-savvy solutions can help you enjoy your garden without compromising on practicality.

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1. A shed (or other storage)

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

The first step towards a tidy anything is storage - whether that’s inside or outside the house. And by having proper garden storage, you have the option to give everything a home, from your kids’ toys to your gardening tools. In many cases, a shed is best. However, you can also use other types of storage, from bike stores to smaller garden storage boxes and garden wardrobes.

When you have this main storage option in your garden, you can then go one step further to add another layer of organisation. And if you want to organise a shed to keep all your garden tools in one place instead of cluttering up your patio or grass area, using something like this Keter Corner Tool Storage Rack (£28 at Argos) can keep everything neat and organised.

By putting all the ugly-but-practical items that would typically be on show behind a shed door or inside a storage box, you can reduce visual clutter and enjoy the natural beauty of your garden instead. Just remember to regularly declutter the contents of your storage to ensure you’re only keeping what you really need behind these closed doors or lids.

Keter Store It Out Ultra 2000L Garden Bike Shed £370 at Argos To keep bikes out of the way and protected from the elements, a bike store like this can work wonders. But it can also be used to store wheelie bins, gardening tools, cushions, and more. OUTSUNNY Wooden Garden Storage Shed Tool Storage Box Was £346.99, now £132.60 at Debenhams If you don't have space for a large shed, this compact option is still so versatile for garden storage. It also comes in four colourways to suit your garden and style. Keter Marvel+ 270L Outdoor Garden Storage Box £45 at Argos If you already have a shed but feel like you need some extra storage to keep clutter at bay, a storage box like this is both affordable and practical. It'll double up as seating when you need it, too.

2. Multi-purpose furniture

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

Whether you have a big garden or a cosier outdoor area, the best garden furniture often takes up the most space. And when you have bigger pieces - or even multiple pieces - of furniture coupled with everyday garden items, it can make a space look messy and cluttered. That’s why opting for multi-purpose furniture can make such a difference.

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This could be choosing a foldable bistro set like this CASARIA 3-Piece Bistro Table and Chairs (£79.99 at Amazon) for smaller balconies, so it can be folded away when not in use, or even choosing garden furniture that comes with hidden storage so you can once again hide the garden clutter that would typically be on show.

As garden furniture can often serve multiple uses, Ideal Home’s garden furniture guru, Sara, also loves it when one piece of furniture can double up as both a lounging area and a dining area. The space this frees up can instantly make a space feel tidier.