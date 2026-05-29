Despite my efforts to stay cool, some parts of my home hit 29 degrees in the heatwave — this is what I'm doing to improve how it handles heat

I don't think any of us were expecting temperatures to exceed 30°C in May, and for me, it felt like a bit of a scramble to get my home heatwave ready.

While I aspire to be one of those people who has a consistently cool home in summer, I do have a way to go, and so I'm taking stock of how my home faired in this first proper hot spell of the year. After all, if past summers are anything to go by, these record temperatures are going to be more commonplace, and as someone who isn't that heat tolerant, works from home and has a pet, keeping as cool as possible is a non-negotiable.

This is what I've learned and what prep I'm doing now for when it gets hot again.

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1. It's worth having different types of fans

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Investing in one of the best fans is essential for surviving a heatwave in some sort of comfort, but lugging one fan around the house with you is no fun when it's hot. Plus the type of fan you need might vary depending on where you want to use it.

So I've decided I need multiple fans. I like a really quiet pedestal fan in the bedroom and living room, a desktop fan for when I'm working, plus a handheld portable fan that can go with me whenever I am out of reach of the others.

2. Somewhere cool to sleep is a non-negotiable

(Image credit: Future PLC / James Merrell)

For some inexplicable reason, my bedroom is hands-down the hottest room in the house and it's very difficult to keep it cool no matter what I do. And that's a big problem when it comes to sleep.

After spending a couple of nights sleeping on the sofa (and now physically paying the price), I've decided that I need an comfortable option for sleeping downstairs when it's roasting hot.

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My ideal would be upgrading to a sofa bed, but if my budget won't stretch that far,