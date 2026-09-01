5 things professional organisers declutter in September – make space for the return of the cosy months and back-to-school season

While we might think of January as the ultimate decluttering month, there's a serious case to be made for decluttering in September. The busyness of summer is over, the kids are going back to school, and we're all mentally preparing for the return of cosy season.

Knowing what things to declutter in September is the best way to put that back to school energy to good use and get organised. Whether you use one of the pro decluttering methods or not, working through the items on this list is the best back to school reset you can give yourself, and your home.

With that in mind, I spoke to home organisers and decluttering experts to find out what things we should be decluttering this September. A key theme occured around decluttering areas and items that are going to make the next few months feel a little lighter – so we can enjoy everything that cosy season has to offer.

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1. The hallway

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Getting the hallway ready for autumn is essential prep, as it's likely going to feel more cluttered in the colder months. Heavy coats, wellies, school bags, and umbrellas all take up more space, making September the perfect time to get organised.

'Remove anything that's outgrown, worn out or simply never used, and move summer shoes, bags, tennis rackets and other summer sports kit elsewhere,' advises pro declutterer Rebecca Crayford. 'You don't need an empty hallway – you just need room for the things you're actually going to be reaching for every day.'

If you're looking to upgrade your hallway storage ideas, Argos have some great clutter busters for keeping hallways tidy, such as this Stackable Shoe Rack for only £7.

2. Toys and stationery

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

'Children’s bedrooms can quickly become a dumping ground over the summer, particularly when routines are relaxed and children have more time to play,' says Vlatka Lake, storage expert at Space Station. 'The end of the holidays provides a natural opportunity to go through everything and work out what is still being used, what has been outgrown and what can be moved elsewhere.'

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September is a good time to get organised and upgrade your toy storage solutions, if you need to. Dunelm have some great options, like this Striped Storage Trunk for £16. Maria Delia, APDO member and founder of Dare to Declutter, adds that organising stationery at this time of year is also helpful.

'Empty pencil cases, desk drawers and stationery cupboards and get rid of dried up pens, broken crayons, tiny pencils and anything that has simply reached the end of its life,' she advises. 'You might be surprised at how many perfectly good supplies you already have.'

Generic Small Stackable Plastic Caddy £3.99 at Amazon These caddies are perfect for keeping small toys and stationery organised, and they're currently only £3.99.

3. Blankets, throws and cushions

(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Giles)

As we get excited about autumn decorating ideas, the first port-of-call is usually to dig all of our blankets, throws and cushions out of the cupboard and pop them around the house. But before we do, Rebecca Crayford says that we should take stock of what we have and get rid of anything we don't need.

'Keep the blankets you actually like and use, donate good-quality ones you no longer want and let go of anything that's worn out,' she advises. 'The same goes for seasonal cushions and cushion covers. There's no point putting things back into your living space – or storing them for another year – if you know you're never going to use them.'

4. The freezer

(Image credit: Future PLC/Philip Lauterbach)

According to the pros, the freezer is one of the best things to declutter in September because we're likely going to change the way we use it over the coming months. Give yours a makeover with the things that people with a tidy freezer always have (think freezer bags, labels, and rectangular containers).

'A quick sort now gives you more room for soups, casseroles and the batch-cooked meals you're more likely to reach for as the weather gets colder,' Rebecca says. 'Use up older food that's still good, get rid of anything that's past its best and investigate those mystery unlabelled containers you've been moving around for months.'

Lakeland 70 Erasable Freezeasy Labels – Assorted Sizes £3.99 at Lakeland Take the guesswork out of what's in your freezer with these Freezeasy labels from Lakeland. A pack of 70 for £3.99 is good going, and they even come with an eraser so you can keep reusing them.

5. The 'junk' drawer or cupboard

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Powers)

Most of us have a junk drawer or cupboard in the house (and if you don't, hats off to you). In the spirit of resetting the home for autumn and using up all that back to school energy, now is the time organise the junk drawer and finally get rid of the items we don't need.

'Whether it's lids without containers, odd gloves, mystery cables, unidentified chargers, or spare buttons, we all store items that have somehow lost their partner, purpose or place,' Maria says. 'Give the items in your junk drawer one last chance to find a purpose. If you can't, it's probably time to let it go.'

I'd recommend these interlocking drawer organisers, currently half price on Amazon. They're ideal for keeping odd, miscallaneous items in one place.

Ticking off the things to declutter in September will make our homes feel much calmer after the busyness of summer – and help us enjoy hibernation season in all its glory.