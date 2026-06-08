Have conservatories had their day? Experts reveal the modern alternatives that are worth considering

There was a time, as far back as the 17th century even, when conservatories were seen as the height of sophistication, a status symbol even, signifying wealth and good taste. Designed to protect plants, gathered from travels afar, they were beloved by nobility and a staple of stately homes.

However, over the years, things changed and, certainly by the 1980s and 1990s, the conservatories being stuck onto the back of houses were nothing like the elegant wrought iron and timber glazed structures that went before. These were often cheaply constructed, made of poor-quality uPVC and with either polycarbonate roofs or glazing that wasn't properly sealed or designed, leading to a slew of issues, such as draughts, leaks, condensation and, of course, overheating. Add to that the fact that little thought was often given to how to add a conservatory that actually suited the houses they were being attached to and you can see how questions started to be asked about how appealing these structures actually are.

All that said, not all conservatories were designed this way – there are some shining examples out there of how, when designed well, they can provide stylish sunny spots from which to enjoy the garden. So, whether you have inherited a dodgy relic and are wondering what to do with it, or are currently considering adding one, I asked the experts to share their thoughts on whether or not the conservatory is still a worthwhile addition.

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Are conservatories seen as old fashioned these days?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Clearly conservatories of a certain era have not aged particularly well, but should the concept of this glazed add-on be thrown out altogether? Opinions differ a little here.

'Conservatories are definitely starting to feel outdated. The main issue is that their traditional construction doesn’t really allow for year-round use,' picks up Gabrielle Allen, director of operations at InFrame Garden Rooms. 'With so much glass, they can get unbearably hot in summer and too cold to use in winter and installing air conditioning is often tricky.'

'The word 'conservatory' has quietly fallen from favour – and not without reason,' points out interior designer Lindi Reynolds, founding creative director at Lindi Reynolds & Co. 'For decades, the British home improvement market sold the dream of extra space through a proliferation of plastic-framed, poorly insulated structures bolted onto the backs of houses with little regard for architecture, longevity, or elegance. Convenient, perhaps. Timeless? Far from it. In today's market, a poorly conceived conservatory addition may actually deter a sale rather than enhance one.'

Michael Arrowsmith, manager at Etheridge Windows, agrees somewhat that conservatories can appear a little passé these days, although is keen to point out that this generally only applies to those of a certain age.



'I wouldn’t say conservatories have completely had their day, but the traditional versions people remember from the 1980s and 1990s are definitely less popular now,' says Michael. 'A lot of those older builds struggle with temperature (keeping a conservatory cool in summer and warm in winter) and that’s definitely made people rethink them.'