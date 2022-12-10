10 modern utility room ideas for contemporary style and function

Kitchens and hallways can easily become by overrun by life’s essentials. And this is where modern utility room ideas comes into play. It's well known that utility rooms can add ease and value to your home, but it's important to create a space which reflects your contemporary home.

‘The utility room – one of the most coveted extra spaces in the home – has experienced a huge design renaissance in recent years,' says says Jo Jackson, market product manager UK & Ireland at Fisher & Paykel (opens in new tab). 'What was traditionally a functional room to house laundry appliances is now a multipurpose space that is an integral part of a seamless kitchen design rather than an afterthought.'

Modern utility room ideas

Be inspired by your kitchen, carrying on the same look; or alternatively be brave and try something completely different. At the heart of our modern utility room ideas lies great storage, whether behind unit doors or shelving that makes a feature of dead wall space.

1. Divide and conquer

(Image credit: Future PLC)

In a large, modern kitchen, why not section off space for a a clever, space-saving modern utility room ideas? Build a false wall, allowing you to conceal pipework and cables, enhancing the clean lines of handleless units. tHIS

Choose a smart grey for your modern utility room units, providing contrast to an all-white kitchen and alluding to a much more practical space.

2. Make a modern utility wall

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

No space for a modern utility room ideas? Think outside the box for your utility room storage and opt for hanging rail and baskets, keeping essentials safe by the back door. Hooks are a modern utility room’s best friend – you could even hang up your iron and ironing board, freeing up floor and cupboard space.

Keep the look utilitarian, choosing matt black hooks and rails, while a chalkboard helps the family keep on top of any chores.

3. Swap cupboards for open shelves

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Open shelves offer so much storage and allow you to see essentials at a glance but you will need to stay on top of the clutter, even in small utility rooms. They will also allow you to create pockets of interest, through colourful laundry must-haves.

Add contrast to an all-white modern utility room with walnut worktop – you can even use to make a ‘bookend’, concealing the side of your washing machine for a more modern line.

4. Bring in pattern

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Windows and floors are perfect for injecting your own style into a utility room design. Look for a patterned roller or Roman blind, which can frame the view through the window.

Underfoot, patterned ceramic utility room floor tiles are a great choice for modern utility rooms as they can make a small floor look bigger. Plus, if you’ve fallen for an expensive tile, but can’t justify using in a larger room, you might find you can afford the square meterage needed for your utility room instead.

If choosing a painted finish, make sure any paint used is wipeable, with easy-to-grab handles.

5. Go for modern maximalism

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Give white units your own maximalist style for suited to modern utility room ideas by combining patterns on your walls (it’s a great way of using end-of-line wallpaper rolls or discontinued tiles). Don’t be afraid of choosing busy designs – the white base units will help balance the look, but this look is all ‘more is more’.

Try fitting a wall shelf high up, with smart brass brackets echoing your choice of brassware and unit handles.

6. Embrace your dark side

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

In modern country utility room ideas, try a dark grey or almost black shade for your base units – teamed with black composite stone worktop, the look will feel very smart. Add peg rail underneath a wall shelf, providing space to display essentials (it’s a great way to boost texture in the space too).

Try a neat leafy wallpaper on one wall, echoing the choice of black units by painting internal doors and the window frame to match for a smart utility room design.

7. Combine trad features with modern style

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

A traditional clothes airer pulley looks great contrasted against modern utility room ideas like metro brick tiles and makes a great money-saving alternative to using the tumble dryer. If you have wall space to spare then a wall mounted drying rack, £108, Amazon (opens in new tab), is a neat alternative.

A fisherman’s lamp in chrome makes a feature of the ceiling, while light, bright utility room shelving makes a great spot for houseplants to receive a little boost, while adding a touch of greenery.

Make a feature of your back door, painting a dark grey – it will withstand those knocks and scrapes better than white, while giving the room definition.

8. Keep it sleek

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Handleless units instantly lend modern style to a kitchen, so why not use the same trick in your utility room, with under-sink units and a tall larder-style cupboard to house those taller essentials, like the ironing board and vacuum cleaner. Minimalist design works well in narrow utility rooms.

White composite worktop and walls lead the eye upwards to a simple shelf, lined with baskets and cleaning products. A tap with a pull-out hose is a great choice for a utility room – those muddy boots will be a breeze to clean.

9. Choose contrast

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Monochrome is a great look for modern utility room ideas – and it can be in the smallest of touches. Try a mono mixer in black, while swapping white grout for a dark grey, giving metro tiles a very different feel.

When choosing a sink for your utility room, an undercounter stainless steel design makes a practical choice – if you have space, then go for a double, or sink-and-a half.

10. Think about freestanding

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Give your utility room design a modern, freestanding look with separate units – a sink unit and a larder-style unit with pull-out drawers or baskets. Make sure you use the space around freestanding pieces, with wall towel racks and clips for brushes a great way of filling in space.

Supersize shelf wall brackets, making a great feature of the wall above the sink. Try tiling up to the first shelf, adding a colourful splashback.

How do you make a utility room feel modern?

‘Utility rooms are one of the most functional rooms in the house, but that doesn’t mean it needs to be the most boring,’ says Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr (opens in new tab). ‘There are plenty of ways to bring a modern twist to the space for added personality. Think painted cabinets, open shelving to showcase decorative items, to clever but impressive design elements that give an instant wow factor.’

Sleek finishes, handle-less doors and a neutral colour palette will provide a blank canvas, ready for you to add those finishing modern touches, such as lighting, wall treatments and flooring.

What are the latest utility room trends?

‘Often utility rooms are the smallest, meaning creativity is key,’ says Al from Olive & Barr. ‘We’re seeing a rise in demand for stacked washer dryers, pull down drying racks, broom cupboards with charging points.'

'Additionally, modern utility room ideas can often be a place for pet essentials, whether that be dog bowls, leads and accessories or an area for our furry friends to take their afternoon naps. The pets’ needs are therefore often a consideration when planning the utility, with built in dog beds or pull-out lower drawers to host dog bowls often creeping to the top of wish lists.’

Bootility rooms are also trending: ‘These ‘have dedicated areas for wellies, coats, bikes and features such as a large Belfast or butler sink for rinsing boots when early morning dog walks and family afternoons become a muddy affair,’ says Jo from Fisher & Paykel.