Don’t be daunted by your new bathroom project. Follow our step-by-step guide to planning a bathroom that makes a splash for all the right reasons

After the kitchen, the bathroom is probably the most important room in the home in terms of resale value. As we seek to make the most of precious downtime, the status of the bathroom has been raised. No longer driven by purely practical needs, many of us are renovating our bathrooms with relaxation and pampering in mind.

As well as simple renovations, extra bathrooms and en-suites are also proving very popular. Whatever your reason, installing a new bathroom is a serious undertaking and can often be deceptively tricky, requiring quite an array of fittings and technical skill, often in a very compact space. Carefully planning from the start will can prevent costly mistakes and changes later down the line.

1. Assess your needs

Begin by working out your key priorities. A family bathroom or spa-style sanctuary will require a long list of specifications and fittings that could include a bath, separate shower, double basins, and heaps of storage, while an en-suite or small guest bathroom may just require a shower and loo.

Next, ask yourself what sort of space you hope to achieve. Are you seeking a haven to escape to, or are you more of an invigorate-and-energise kind of person? This will affect the fixtures, fittings and colour scheme you choose. ‘Forget about how you currently use your bathroom, and instead imagine how you would like to use it,’ says designer Hayley Tarrington. ‘Draw on your experiences when you’ve visited great spas, for example, and visualize how you would like your new scheme to function.’

2. Planning a bathroom layout

Don’t change the layout for the sake of it. If it works well for you, keep it. It’s a much cheaper option, too, as moving waste and water pipes can be expensive.

Replacing fittings, flooring and tiling or repainting walls is a quick way to get a quick refresh. If your layout isn’t quite right then think about the ways you might be able to make small changes. Rehanging doors or fitting sliding ones will help to save space, for instance.

If you do plan to change your layout then measure your bathroom carefully noting the position of doors, windows and any pipes. It might help to draw an outline on graph paper, or use an online design tool. It’s also a good idea to visit a local showroom for advice, as their designers will have plenty of experience in maximising your space while at the same time minimising costly mistakes.

Finally, bear in mind how your needs might change in the years to come. Just because you don’t need a bath in your life right now… it might not always be the case. Your family might grow, or indeed you might be selling, in which case a bath will have broader appeal.

3. Seek out inspiration

Choose your style early on as this will help narrow down the choice of fittings to consider and will help you to decide whether you want period style, classic or a contemporary look. Hotels, particularly small boutique ones, are fabulous sources of design inspiration, so scour their websites for looks you love. Quite often they’ll feature a lot packed into a compact space, so you’ll probably pick up a few layout tips, too.

Flick through interiors magazines to gather tear sheets and try to bring together a visual checklist of what appeals to you, whether that’s an Eastern-Zen look, or something more Scandi-inspired. ‘This will really help formulate your ideas for the look,’ says Hayley Tarrington. ‘It’s easier to show someone a mood board to express your vision.’

Talk to friends and family who have completed similar projects about what they like and dislike in their own bathroom for fresh ideas and, importantly to discover pitfalls and problems they might have made along the way. 4. Be realistic about your space There’s no point pining for his-and-her sinks, a statement walk-in shower or a double-ended roll top if they won’t fit. The truth of the matter is it isn’t going to be possible in the most UK bathrooms – apparently the average footprint is about the same as a king-size bed. Don’t cram in fittings (this will only make the room feel smaller) and research products that will help you make the most of your square meterage, such as wet-room style showers or Japanese-style square tubs. Related: Optimise your space with these small bathroom ideas 5. Remember, ventilation is important Sam Ball, Marketing Manager at Utopia Group, often finds people overlook the ventilation in their bathroom, only to regret it later. ‘It’s so important in a bathroom with furniture, as condensation can damage wood,’ she says. ‘An open window is not enough.’ ‘You certainly don’t want the bathroom to become damp, especially an en suite placed so close to the bedroom, which is why extraction needs to be considered,’ adds Chris Payne, Senior Designer at Ripples. ‘Make the room well ventilated, as you certainly don’t want steam flowing in to the bedroom. Nor do you want your extraction to be too loud.’ 6. Factor in storage Storage is the key to a successful bathroom – and no, a minimal glass shelf won’t be enough! Toiletries never display well (unless you’ve taken out shares in Aesop or Jo Malone), nor do shampoo bottles standing on the floor of the shower. A substantial vanity with space for extra towels is a smart buy. ‘Mirrored cabinets will allow for you to store products, as well as charge toothbrushes and electric razors,’ advises Chris Payne. ‘Niche storage in the walls will also ensure that you can store bottles discreetly when in the shower.’ More ideas: Clear the clutter with clever bathroom storage solutions 7. Consider your bathroom lighting As bathrooms are often placed next to the bedroom, lighting should be considered carefully. You don’t want bright lights flashing on in the middle of the night – it’s not comfortable for the person taking a trip to the bathroom, or for the person asleep next door bedroom. ‘I would suggest that you consider having different levels of lighting,’ suggests Chris Payne. ‘Then, if you’re taking a late-night trip to the bathroom, you can turn on the low level lighting without waking up others – or yourself – too much! Some of the lighting could be operated by a motion sensor, meaning there is no fumbling around for a light switch.’ Related: Bathroom lighting ideas for every style 8. Tiles are the easiest way to follow trends Surfaces make or break a bathroom: there’s little that feels more dated than cruddy, worn-out vinyl. One current trend is for graphic ceramics – say, a patchwork of decorative geometrics or a striking hexagonal design. You’ll achieve maximum impact with a floor-to-wall seamless feature, but you can also opt for a feature wall or floor. Think about your room proportions before choosing your tiles. Very decorative designs can be too busy for a small space, whereas they could be an ideal way to add interest and warmth to a large bathroom. 9. Finalise a budget Deciding on a budget in advance means you can prioritise where to spend and where to save. And the good news is that it doesn’t have to cost thousands to create a spa feel. Invest in just one beautiful piece, such as a freestanding bath (which you can pick up for under £500) and show it off against a more budget-conscious backdrop. Bear in mind you also need to allocate some money to practical elements. You might need a larger water tank if you are planning a rainfall shower, and a water softener can be a smart idea to prevent the build-up of limescale. Spend it wisely: Planning a bathroom? Here’s where to spend and where to save 10. Decide what level of service you need This will largely be dictated by your budget. Some bathroom companies offer a ‘turn-key’ solution with everything from planning and installing to decorating and choosing the finishing touches included in the price. While it isn’t the cheapest option, it can repay in terms of the speed and ease of your project. Alternatively, you can design the space yourself and buy your own fittings and hire a plumber or builder to work to your plan. While you have to ensure you get the layout right, and it will take more time to source products, it should work out cheaper in the long run. Of course, Nothing beats seeing products in the ‘flesh’ so put time in to visit plenty of showrooms. Don’t be afraid to test the bath for comfort and get the fit

and feel of furniture and taps for build quality. Get quotes from at least three fitters making sure you’ve been specific about every element of the project, right down to the last light fitting, to avoid added costs later. 11. Organise your tradespeople Get recommendations from friends and family about fitters. Always ask for references and make sure the person you choose is someone you trust and also

like, as they will most likely be in your home for a week or so. Remember, the best price might not always result in the best service. If you’re knocking down walls, moving or adding windows, or putting in new joists remember to check with your local building control office about whether you need Building Regulation approval. Buying your suite and fittings though your fitter might allow you to take advantage of trade discounts. Some bigger bathroom suppliers offer significant savings to the trade, as well as fast delivery and product support. Don’t forget, though, your fitter will probably take a small cut for the time and effort of ordering for you. Regardless of whether you are buying from a high-street store or a high-end brand, factor in delivery times. Big name manufacturers might take three or four weeks to deliver, while luxury brands can take around eight weeks. When placing your orders, don’t forget the peripherals, such as waste traps for the bath and sinks and try to schedule delivery to coincide with when the builder is on site otherwise you could have items cluttering up the house. Or, worse still a builder with nothing to fit. Give yourself plenty of wriggle room to avoid having contractors twiddling their thumbs on site. TOP TIP: Double check the returns period BEFORE you order so you know how long you have to report anything that’s not right. Take time to check the condition of your fixtures and fittings as soon as they are delivered. 12. Survive the work

