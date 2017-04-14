Take a look around this Edwardian villa apartment in Surrey

9 images

Faced with the need to downsize, the owner was keen to stay in the beautiful conservation area that she knew and loved. However, after a seemingly impossible search to find a three-bedroom family home within her budget, she changed her focus entirely. ‘I began looking at two-bedroom properties, which had the potential to create a third,’ she explains. ‘I was also prepared to consider any style, including apartments. That’s how I found our current home.’

After purchasing her Edwardian villa flat in 2015, the owner embarked upon her refurbishment project, while she and her two children lived in a rental property nearby. ‘Initially, I had an architect draw up some ambitious plans,’ she explains, ‘but the work he suggested was too expensive. I knew what I wanted so I enlisted the help of an interior designer, who came up with some brilliant, affordable solutions.’

The building work took months, but the once-bland magnolia apartment is now a stylish and welcoming family space, thanks to a clever mix of materials, paints and furnishings. ‘When the renovation was complete, I missed our builders, which is not something everybody would say,’ smiles the owner. ‘As a team we worked so well together – I had ideas and they came up with the design solutions. This home makes me feel complete. I never dreamt we could be so happy living in an apartment, but even if I won the lottery, I wouldn’t live anywhere else.’

This house tour originally appeared in 25 Beautiful Homes, April 2017